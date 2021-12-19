Adamari López leaves a loving message to her ex-sister-in-law while Toni Costa spends a special moment with Alaïa

Although they are no longer together, Adamari López and Toni Costa they built a family together with their little Alaïa, where they were able to involve both families and both cultures in one. This was demonstrated by the Puerto Rican driver a few days ago when she left a moving message to her ex-sister-in-law given the many years of affection she has received.

Lorena had her birthday this weekend and for that reason the judge of the program ‘Así se baila’ dedicated several posts to her on her Instagram stories. One of them was the Spanish woman hugging Alaïa in an emotional encounter while leaving texts of “Happy Birthday” in the audiovisual.

In this sense, Alaïa also did the same and congratulated her aunt on her Instagram account. “I love you very much and how cool that today you are celebrating your birthday. Congratulations Aunt Lorena, “wrote the little girl in an image where the two are embracing, the also a dancer in a black dress and the minor in a Christmas outfit.

On the other hand, Alaïa’s father, Toni Costa, could not contain his excitement when he lived a special moment with his little daughter on the beach. While her sister was on her birthday, dad and daughter shared a moment together on the shores of the city of Miami, Florida. “Is it cold?” Asked the dancer. In a blue dress with white stars, she responds positively. The weather did not help much, but the moments together made it more bearable, especially since the choreographer documented each moment in his Instagram stories.

Likewise, Costa is still surprised at how much her daughter has grown, since in her last post for Instagram she showed a memory of when Alaïa was a baby in 2015. “Are you going to tell me that this is not the richest thing in the world? world? 😍 Life changes you completely when you are a father, you grow, evolve and facets of yourself come to light that you did not know but that have always been there because it has been what you have lived in your childhood, thanks to my parents for making me the father that I am today, I continue to learn to be the best version of myself for my daughter, I love you so much, Alaïa ”, he wrote.

And now that the couple is not together, they enjoy doing different family activities such as dancing in the program ‘Así se baila’, where they delighted the audience with a tango choreography and a surprise at the end with their little girl.