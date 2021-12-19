Adamari López surprises Toni Costa with a message to her ex-sister-in-law

Despite his separation with Toni Costa, Adamari Lopez He showed that he is still very close to his in-laws. Today, the presenter he sent a message to his ex-sister-in-law Lorena through her social networks on the occasion of celebration.

The dancer’s sister is celebrating her birthday, for this reason, Adamari López took the opportunity to send him a message of congratulations, an act that surprised us all because it revealed the good relationship that he still maintains with his ex-partner’s family.

In the video we can see the little girl Alaïa, daughter of Toni and Adamari, in the arms of her aunt celebrating her birthday last year. In the background, López can be heard singing to the rhythm of “Happy Birthday” followed by a “Aunt Lorena, we love you!”. The presenter also added a “Happy Birthday” message to the video.

The detail that had Adamari Lopez with his ex-sister-in-law so surprised Toni Costa with pleasure, that he himself shared the video on his personal Instagram account.

Even Alaïa joined her Aunt Lorena’s celebration! The six-year-old shared a post on Instagram in which she wrote: “I love you very much and how cool that today you are celebrating your birthday. Happy birthday, aunt”.

Look here the video that Adamari López shared: