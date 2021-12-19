After 4 months in a coma, Televisa actor celebrates a year of surgery that saved his life

Mexico City.- The Mexican actor, Toño Mauri, celebrated the first year of his double lung transplant, which saved his life after his health deteriorated because of the Covid-19 he suffered.

“Thanks to my donor for this gift of life”, wrote the actor and producer in his account of Instagram, accompanied by a series of photographs showing off a cake.

Friends like singers Natalia Jimenez Y Mariana seoane, the actress Elizabeth valdez and the actor Rodrigo Abed, as well as the driver Gloria Calzada, they congratulated him through messages.

“The first of many, this is how we should celebrate,” wrote Abed, accompanied by emojis of hearts and hands in gratitude.

During the week Toño had been remembering the operation with images of his recovery.

Thanks to God and to the angel who donated her lungs to me, to the doctors, to Carla my wife who fought with me until today, to my children and my family, I am living the blessings of every day, every hour, every minute and every second ” , said the actor and singer.

Antonio Mauri underwent a double lung transplant a year ago, in a hospital in U.S, derived from complications due to coronavirus qthey put him on the edge of the death.

The actor of For loving without law Y The malquerida He graduated last February from the hospital, where in June 2020 he entered due to the virus, being put in eat for 4 months and then underwent surgery.

It is now in production of Mariachis, a family comedy that takes up the importance of family, music and Mexican traditions. He also reviews the book in which he will narrate his life during the last months.

Source: El Universal