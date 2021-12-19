After admitting why he left Despierta América, Jomari Goyso leaves the United States and arrives in Spain

Christmas has arrived and many artists are already on vacation to celebrate with their families. This is the case of Jomari goyso, who took a flight to leave the United States and go to meet his family in Spain.

Through social networks, the Spaniard showed since he was on the plane watching a beautiful sunset, until he was reunited with his relatives after not seeing each other for a long time.

During the entire trip, Jomari was very excited to arrive in his country and see his family. In the videos he sang for joy while recording the path that would take him home.

Once he got home, his nephews ran out to greet him and hug him full of happiness to see him again. His sister and grandmother did the same.

But they were not everything that Jomari wanted to greet with love, because after hugging his relatives, he immediately went to the patio to give affection to the horse that they have in the stable of his house, called Dorado Goyso.

“Is it wrong if I go to see the horse first?”, Jomari said in the audiovisual while his nephews and grandmother came out excitedly to greet him.

“REUNION. Hugs that heal the soul … #family #feliznavidad”Wrote the influencer.

His fans commented on the publication. “Nothing like being with the family! Enjoy and heal that there is no better place than home to feel that we were born again! I adore you. But if you take a little walk around the South, through Malaga, here is your home, “wrote his followers.

His departure from Despierta América

Just a few days ago, Jomari revealed in his podcast “Sin Rodeo” what was the reason why he left Despierta América in front of Tony Dandrades, who was his guest.

Let us remember that the beauty and fashion specialist was one of the panelists of “Sin Rollo” a section of the Univision morning that dealt with current issues that were becoming controversial.

When Tony asked him why he didn’t return to “Sin Rollo”, he replied: “It is not in my power Tony, I did not leave Despierta América ”.

When in doubt as to why it is not in his power, Goyso explained: “It was a decision from above, as they say on television. I fought a lot to make Wake Up America, Luz Ma knows [productora ejecutiva de Despierta América]But then I have a power that I have, but then there is another that I do not control. But Wake Up America, I love the format of No roll”.