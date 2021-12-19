Alejandro Fernández cried inconsolably in the first concert after the death of his father

Despite the difficult time he is going through Alejandro Fernandez Due to the death of his father Vicente Fernández, the artist continues to perform in Mexico.

This Friday, the singer performed at the Telmex Auditorium in Guadalajara, the last place where Chente sang.

At the beginning of the presentation, El Potrillo was emotional with his audience for everything that has happened this year in his life.

“Thank you, very good evening, how nice to be here in my beautiful and dear Guadalajara, It has been a year in which many have suffered and many have left us, tonight I invite you to let music be our medicine, to unite us, to fill us with joy and a lot of pride ”, he said as seen in a video published by El Gordo y la Flaca.

During the show he also remembered that it was in that place that Vicente Fernández sang on stage.

“I want you to know that the last time my father stepped on a stage was precisely here at the Telmex Auditorium, let’s celebrate his life with applause that reaches to heaven “, Alejandro Fernández said.

In this concert, one of the most emotional moments was when Alex Fernández sang to his father ‘El tiempo no pardon’ and made him cry.

Fans give strength to Alejandro Fernández

In social networks, when seeing this presentation, there were many messages that were sent to Alejandro Fernández for the grief he is living. “My Foal, a lot of strength”, “It is very hard more for those of us who have gone through these insurmountable losses, it hurts us and we know what he feels in reality, his soul is slowly tearing apart,” they told him.

Another comment that was seen was: “God how sad Alejandro is. God give them the comfort they need ”.

This Sunday, December 19, is one week after the death of the “King of the rancheras”.

The artist died in the Guadalajara hospital in the company of his entire family.

Óscar Sánchez Barba, priest, who at the request of the family came to give him the holy oils Vicente Fernández, told some details of the last hours of the Mexican singer.

“The whole family was gathered there, and well we prayed to him there and I put the holy oils on him, I put them on him, when he arrived at the hospital, the day he arrived, and when he left, that is, eight hours before or nine, something so, that they called him, because it was on the 12th, which was very significant for him too, because he was very Guadalupano”He told the Ventaneando program.