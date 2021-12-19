Amanda Serrano defeats Spanish Miriam Gutiérrez by unanimous decision

Admin 28 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 18 Views

The Puerto Rican world champion TOsends Serrano defeated Spain’s Miriam Gutiérrez by unanimous decision on Saturday in the co-main event on the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida undercard, a victory that brings her closer to a desired fight against Irish Katie Taylor in 2022.

The judges saw the fight 100-90, 99-91 and 99-90 in favor of the Puerto Rican based in New York.

Serrano, 33, rose to 135 pounds for this brawl and improved his record to 41-1-1 and 30 knockouts. Gutiérrez, meanwhile, suffered the second setback of his career. The first loss came against Taylor, considered by ESPN as the best boxer to fight by pound.

Taylor, 35, with a win over Serrano’s sister (Cindy), is the undisputed lightweight champion at 20-0.

Saturday’s undercard was headlined by Jake “The Problem Child” Paul, who defeated former MMA world champion Tyron “The Chosen One” Woodley by knockout in a rematch.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Miki Arroyo returns to the big team after playing amateur soccer

Editorial Mediotiempo Mexico City / 12.18.2021 17:46:55 Although Michael Arroyo He went through one of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved