America joins the list of teams interested in Jonathan Dos Santos

MEXICO.- After his departure from LA Galaxy, the “girlfriends” have not lacked the Mexican midfielder Jonathan dos Santos, the last to join the list is America.

ESPN has been able to confirm by sources that the 31-year-old midfielder has had rapprochements in recent days with the Tigers, the Houston dynamo and more recently in America, with which one of these three clubs could be their next destination for 2022.

America is the latest team that has shown interest in the midfielder who ended the contract with LA Galaxy, although salary is one of the obstacles. Imago7

The informants commented that the first Mexican club that had contact with the youngest of the Dos Santos brothers was Tigers, since coach Miguel Herrera has always liked Jona’s style of play. But nevertheless, America He has also approached the midfielder in the last hours with the possibility of a contract proposal towards next year.

However, salary will be an issue to be resolved, since Jonathan, who will turn 32 next April, received $ 2 million free in 2021 with the Galaxy, in his fifth and last year of contract with the Los Angeles team, a salary that is above what Tigers and America they would be willing to pay for the midfielder, Giovani dos Santos’s brother.

ESPN has also been able to confirm that the Houston dynamo is the club that has made the best economic proposal to Jona, by offering him the same 2 million USD for 2022 in the MLS, although sources told this medium that Dos Santos is clear that his great goal next year is to be part of the Mexican National Team for the Qatar World Cup 2022 and he knows that practically his only chance is to play in Liga MX, in order to regain his place in the Tricolor.

After playing 26 games, 22 as a starter, for a total of 1,816 minutes in which it was a very irregular season with the Galaxy, the Los Angeles team decided not to renew the contract of Jonathan, who received his last call-up to the National Team on the October FIFA Date, although he did not have minutes in the tie against Canada and the victories over Honduras and El Salvador.

For the FIFA Date in November, when El Tri fell on a visit to the United States and Canada, the coach Gerardo Martino no longer even considered it in the call, one of the concerns of Jona And for this reason, I would rather play for the first time in Liga MX than choose to continue abroad, be it in the United States or another country.

On Friday, Jonathan dos Santos He published on his Instagram account a series of photos packing in what will no longer be his home in Los Angeles and later at the International Airport of this city (LAX) with the message “Guess where.”

For now, his future seems to be closer and closer to Mexico.