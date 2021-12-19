And Roberto Romano? Alicia Machado announces that she is single

Alicia machado made a shocking announcement that leaves his followers very confused. After numerous criticisms for her relationship with actor Roberto Romano, the actress assured on her Instagram that she is “single.”

Accompanying an image published on her profile on the social network where she has two million followers, the Venezuelan wrote some inspiring words of female empowerment that ended with a powerful bomb.

“True female empowerment is in our actions more than our words. Knowing how to discern what we want and need in our lives is decisive”, The actress began writing in the image where she wears an elegant golden set with sequins.

But the statement that left her jaw-dropping fans is at the end. “Be careful 2022 that I go with everything, more sure of myself than ever, grateful for the love of my audience, single, with an armored and vaccinated heart”, He expressed. Finally he said: “Let nothing stop us!”.

At once they commented on the publication asking for a further explanation for having assured that she is single, because since she left “La Casa de Los Famosos” she has shouted from the rooftops that she feels love for Roberto Romano.

“Single ???”, “Single, so Roberto Romano went to fly”, “Single? Someone explain me. What did I miss? “,” Ok, I guess it’s over with Roberto, “wrote some of his fans.

Better single than in bad company

At the same time, other followers supported her message, assuring that it is better to be single than in bad company. “It’s good that you’re single, better than bad company”, “I liked SINGLE hahaha”, “Better things will come for you”, “That’s right, you go without brakes,” read the comments.

Recall that her romance with Romano began during their coexistence on the Telemundo reality show, but viewers were disappointed in the actor when they saw that he apparently spoke ill of her with another of his classmates. Then when she positioned herself as the winner and made contact with the outside world, she met the Mexican again and they tried their relationship again.

The actress received thousands of criticism on social networks, as Internet users say that he does not love her and she deserves someone better.

Now it seems that the actress made a decision and will start 2022 focused on her projects and enjoying her single life.