Andrea Legarreta poses in a daring mini dress and fishnet stockings, and Erik Rubín tells her “calm down”. | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

The conductor of the Today Program, Andrea Legarreta poses in daring mini-dress and fishnet stockings, and Erik rubin He says “calm down.” The beautiful Mexican presenter lit up the screen with her flirty outfit, which was presented in the middle of the morning show.

Andrea Legarreta She showed off her shapely legs and perfect silhouette to the maximum, with which she verified that, at 50 years of age, she does not ask anything of any woman of 30. In fact, her husband, the singer former member of Timbiriche, Erik rubin, He recognized the beauty of his wife with a nice phrase, which received many likes.

“Today we dress in 53xys and daring dancers #ChicagoElMusical style, I wish I danced like them. But the look was !! There is no age to feel 5exy !! ”, said the beautiful driver.

The Babets, as his partner from Hoy tells him, Galilea Montijo, she was accompanied by her morning drivers, Andrea Escalona placeholder image, Tania Rincon, and even Lolita Cortez, as well as gallants Paul Stanley, Raul Araiza, Arath de la Torre and Latin Lover, in an exquisite choreography of the play Chicago, as part of the final of the dance contest, Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy, whose second season ended this Friday.

They all looked amazing in mini garments, but above all, they showed their great talent on the dance floor, proving, as Andrea Legarreta says, that age does not matter to see you beautiful, as long as you feel confident and happy.

The attire of Andy Legarreta it stole the breath of viewers as it subtly showed too much, thanks to its translucent texture, with detailed sequin embroidery in strategic places, which only covered its charms.

Below, the actress of soap operas like Hurrah for the children Y To reach a starShe discreetly wore a two-piece black outfit, and daring fishnet stockings with a garter belt, and shiny black platforms.

Undoubtedly, Andrea Legarreta proved why, with more than 30 years of career, it is one of the spoiled by the public, because as the years go by, it is not afraid to reinvent itself and dare to bring viewers an endless number of incomparable sensations.

Andrea Legarreta and the rest of the cast of Today Program, they did an extravagant and flirtatious opening dance, to give way to the numbers that the finalists of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy presented in the grand finale, from which the daughter of Niurka Marcos, Romina Marcos and Josh, won first place. with a perfect rating.