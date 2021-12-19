Andrés García honors his great friend Vicente Fernández “He was the best singer of all times”: VIDEO

Andres Garcia was one of the actors who, after years of having a close friendship with Vicente Fernández, was missing among the famous who had dedicated a last goodbye to the Charro de Huentitán. Very in his style and from his YouTube channel, Andrés confessed his feelings about the unfortunate loss of his great friend.

With the sadness of thousands of Mexicans, Andrés pointed out that Mexico lost the best singer of all time, a good actor too and, above all, a good man.

Respect between these friends

Andrés García confessed that he was depressed by the departure of Vicente, whom he met more than 40 years ago when they were both going on tours in Mexico and the United States for artistic presentations. At that time, during the 80s and 90s, Andrés and Vicente also shared adventures and projects.

Therefore, since then he had a close friendship with him full of respect and mutual affection. Given this, he also emphasized that he will miss him.

Is already next to God

Remembering his friend, Andrés García could not help but mention God and the way he believes he was received by him to give him eternal life.

“God made him a special being and I hope we will one day be so close to him, as Vicente surely is,” he indicated and added an important advice: “I would like the television stations to show Vicente’s films again so that the people see his greatness, “he proposed.

To top it off, he indicated that he will miss the wonder of his voice, which he considers made him the best singer of all times.

Here the complete message and a Andrés surprise for Vicente Fernández.

KEEP READING

“Have a good trip, my dear old man”: Alejandro Fernández dismisses Vicente “El Charro de Huentitán” with a painful message

Andrés García fights these four crude diseases every day