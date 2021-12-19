ANOTHER young player left Cuba – Complete Swing

By Pablo Pichardo

The exodus of Cuban talents continues to increase since in the last hours the infielder Norlis García left the country for the Dominican Republic, according to sources told the journalist Francys romero.

Considered by the journalist himself among the 25 best prospects in Cuba in 2020 in the youth category, the native of Killings He was among the shortlisted who trained at the José Antonio Huelga stadium with a view to participating in the so-called U-18 World Championship.

The 18-year-old left brilliant performances with the Yumurino team in the last Under 18 National Championship where he finished with an offensive average of .286 while showing the great speed of his legs by getting seven stolen bases in 10 attempts.

Norlis also shot seven extra-base hits, four doubles and three triples, got 36 walks in just 21 games that placed him as the second most disciplined player at home plate only behind César Yanquiel Hernández from Spiritus.

In this way, the young man of 170 pounds and 5-11 of stature will be represented by DMSports manager in search of being able to sign for a Major League organization once he receives free agency by the MLB Commissioner’s Office.

García becomes the seventh player on the aforementioned list who breaks away from the Cuban baseball system to try to reach professional baseball, where if he achieves the expected jump in quality he will not suffer many setbacks to sign with a Las Mayores organization.