Apple forgets its technology and with a sheet of paper, this is how it announced the closure of its store in Polanco

The tiktoker Cris Martínez demonstrated how through a sheet of paper, Apple forgot its technology with which it manages appointments to its Polanco store.

The store watchman was in charge of sending consumers on an authentic journey by appointment from the Polanco branch to the one located in Santa Fe.

Apple stores are one of the most popular and studied retail models in the world.

The complaint of the closure of the Apple store in Polanco on November 30, ended all the technology that this brand is used to, even forgetting to alert consumers who already had an appointment in the store.

Going to an Apple store is only possible by appointment in Mexico and during this health contingency the measure was strengthened, only that all this progress, it has not been possible with a simple sheet of paper, with which the brand avoided canceling scheduled appointments, to whom They scheduled their entry to the store.

A single blade wiped out all Apple’s technology

“For those who have an appointment, it seems that all is not lost, the guard who is taking care of the thing there told me that all those who are having an appointment are sending them to the other original Apple store in Santa Fe,” explained the tiktoker Cris Martinez noticing that with a simple sheet of paper and the help of a security guard, the people who had an appointment at the store had to undertake a long journey to make valid the appointment scheduled with the original branch of the brand in Polanco, completely forgetting the supposed technology that it has and with which it forces the consumer to comply in order to enter its establishments.

The brand only needed a security guard to deliver the bad news and a sheet of paper on which it printed two QR codes, one to make online purchases and the other to receive technical support from a Genius.

@crismxrtinezApple Antara Closed



This case is an interesting reminder of how important physical points of sale are and how technology helps them to consolidate in the market or become the worst investment.

Regarding the case of Apple, a sheet of paper destroyed the value with which its famous stores are built and, far from generating an experience in the face of the inadvertent closure, it managed to become a bad store, an error that casts doubt on the innovative promise with which these are Brands seek to grow in the market, especially when it is the leading proposal, since we must remember that competitors of the weight of Microsoft completely closed their physical stores and migrated all the inventory to their online store worldwide.

Apple making decisions

Making decisions about a point of sale about its operation undoubtedly determines the value of the brand responsible for it, due to the experience that is offered. Experience is without a doubt the currency that consumers most appreciate today, especially when the contingency triggered online shopping and going to a store has become a challenge.

In the face of this challenge, we cannot lose sight of the value in achieving bold experiences. A tremendous example occurred when Amazon announced the opening and eventual expansion of ATM-less stores, becoming an icon of technology applied to physical stores.

Apple’s mistake

The origin of Apple, from being a simple retail store has ended up betraying the brand in its Polanco store in Mexico, ending its great promise of innovation, with scheduled consumer visits and achieving only in the hands of a cordial vigilant and a sheet of paper printed in low quality, giving your visitors options of what to do when they arrive at the store without prior notice that it will be closed.

There is no doubt that brands today face a tremendous challenge at physical points of sale and it is the ability with which they manage to transcend the market and not only that, the value there is in knowing how to respond to eventualities.

A very interesting case in this was revealed when brands at the level of Microsoft made the decision by contingency, to stop selling in physical stores to operate their inventory entirely in digital format.

