Aracely Arámbula, celebrates with her son again without “El Sol”

Aracely Arámbula, shows her youngest son, for the first time | Instagram

Aracely Arámbula published on her official Instagram account more than one photograph in which she appears with her youngest son, Daniel.

The Mexican actress, Aracely Arámbula published a couple of images in which she appears with her little son, “Dany”, whom she mentioned was celebrating her birthday.

Aracely Arámbula, shows her youngest son for the first time. Photo: Instagram Capture



The interpreter of “Bad news“, she published two snapshots in which she is seen as a very loving and pampering mother and that is”The Chule“He accompanied the photos along with several postcards, some of them with cakes and donuts that accompanied the great event.

Happy birthday is read in the caption of the first image in which Aracely carries her little boy in her arms with whom she is captured very loving.

Judging from the snapshots, Aracely ArambulaHe would prepare a great celebration to which Luis Miguel would surely not be invited.

With various cakes and donuts, the “Why Do Men Love Cabbage?” Actress. Aracely Arámbula Jaques celebrated 13 years of her little Dany.

The youngest, who is Miguel’s brother, two of the children that he “Face of the Herald“In 1996, Aracely, will procreate in the middle of her relationship with the Sun of Mexico, between 2005 and 2009.

In 2007, the host of “MasterChef Latino“, and Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri brought their first son, Miguel, into the world, while Daniel came to the lives of famous people on December 18, 2007.

In another of the postcards there is a collage of photographs in which the protagonist of “The Doña“and” La Patrona “, two successes of Telemundo, appears at various times with her son, and the Televisa actress has always distinguished herself for her dedicated role to motherhood.

The famous 46-year-old, who forged her career by venturing into several Televisa melodramas in which she starred “Dreamers“,” The ways of love “, etc., currently incarnates” Dulce “, in the play” Why do men love cab ***? “