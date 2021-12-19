Aracely Arámbula publishes a photograph of her son for the first time | News from Mexico

MEXICO.- Aracely Arámbula has proven to be very reserved regarding the privacy of her children, to the point of facing legal problems with the press that photographs some of the minors. For this reason, the actress surprised her followers by posting a picture of little Daniel, the youngest of the two children he had with Luis Miguel.

This December 18, Arámbula uploaded to his Instagram stories an image in which he appears with his son, who is celebrating his birthday this Saturday. This is the first time she has shared a picture of him after several years in which he has tried to hide children’s faces.

About the shared photograph, the actress recalled that it was taken on an occasion when her son congratulated her at the theater with a hug. He also shared some details of Daniel’s 13th birthday celebration, such as a box of donuts decorated with Christmas motifs.

“Congratulations on your wonderful 13 I love you!”, “My Dani” and “Happy birthday, my love” are some of the comments with which Arámbula accompanied the images of the celebration which he uploaded to his Instagram account.

A few weeks ago the actress was in Los Angeles, California, in the company of her sons Miguel and Daniel and when they were intercepted by the press, protecting their children, she put them in the truck in which they were traveling; But a reporter opened the vehicle to take pictures of the children, which sparked Aracely’s anger.

After this moment, the reporter has offered an apology to the protagonist of La Doña. This apology was published by Guillermo Pous, Aracely’s lawyer and in it the reporter mentions that the incident was without a bad or advantageous intention.