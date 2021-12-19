Aracely Arámbula shared a photo with her youngest son for the first time

Aracely Arámbula celebrated Daniel’s 13 years with a photo of the child (Photo: Instagram / @ aracelyarambula)

Aracely Arambula surprised his followers by sharing, for the first time in many years, a photo with Daniel, the youngest of the children he had with Luis Miguel.

This afternoon the actress and singer Aracely Arámbula went up to her stories on Instagram a photo of Daniel, who he had a birthday this saturday Dec. 18. This is the first time he has done it after several years in which has tried to hide the face of his children.

The Chule shared some of the gifts with which he celebrated the 13 years of Daniel, as was a box of decorated donuts, among them there was one in particular that moved Aracely by having a picture where he is hugging her. As the actress recalled, it was an occasion when her son congratulated her at the theater.

In addition, Luis Miguel’s ex-partner posted a photograph from a few years ago where she is hugging her son. He wrote the message: “Congratulations on your wonderful 13 I love you!”

Aracely shared this old photo of Daniel, the youngest of her children (Photo: Instagram / @ aracelyarambula)

The image caught the attention of his followers, since recently the interpreter of Altagracia Sandoval in The Doña was the protagonist of an aggressive meeting with the press while he was in the United States.

Last October Arámbula was in her truck, which was surrounded by reporters who wanted to question her for allegedly having attacked one of them.

While they waited, a communicator Open the door where Aracely and one of her children were and she acted quickly. “Don’t turn around!”he yelled amid the chaos as pulled his son onto his lap, protecting his face from being completely covered by his jacket.

“Close it, close it! They can’t do that”, The actress shouted to the people who accompanied her, at the same time she was also recording the zafarrancho. Once they managed to close the door, the truck started and sped off.

When Miguel turned 13, Arámbula also tried to protect his privacy (Photo: Instagram / @ aracelyarambula)

A few days later, the Chihuahuan and her legal representative published a statement in which she attacked the people who harassed her and ended up breaking into the personal space of one of her children.

“Now, in addition, the disrespect towards minors who are treated as if they were a novelty object, consequence of the fame of their parents, causing them emotional instability due to bullying and causing them an irreparable damage to integrity, completely omitting and seriously violating fundamental human rights principles, ”the statement continues.

The reporter who opened the door He apologized for his actions and confessed that he had crossed a limit that should not have been when it came to the privacy of The Chule and their children, who are minors and are not public figures.

Aracely responded forcefully that she no longer intends to expose her children, since they do not want to be public figures (Photo: @aracelyarambula)

And it is that Arámbula has been constantly stalked by the press since his courtship with Luis Miguel began. The harassment increased when they separated and she obtained custody of her two children, Daniel and Miguel. Since then, in addition to not wanting to talk about her relationship with Sun, has hidden the face of minors.

After the last incident, Aracely herself clarified that her reaction had been such because she is aware that both she and the father of her children are nationally recognized artists, but not for that reason Daniel and Miguel, who they don’t want to be famous, they must expose their image to the public. He added that his behavior is and will be like that when it comes to minors because he has decided to respect their choice.

KEEP READING:

Arturo Carmona confessed that he still lives with the children of Aracely Arámbula

Aracely Arámbula’s legal team reacted to a reporter’s apology after an incident in Los Angeles

Reporter apologized to Aracely Arámbula for opening her car door