Aracely Arámbula shows her son Daniel for the first time on social networks

The Mexican actress, Aracely Arámbula, She has been very reserved when it comes to her children, since she considers that if they want to appear in the public eye it must be a decision after they are of legal age. However, the protagonist of ‘La Dueña’ published a video on her social networks where she appears hugging her youngest son Daniel, the product of her friend with the ‘Sol de México’, Luis Miguel.

“If I wanted them to be in a soap opera, they would be there now, but it’s not theirs and I want them to be at their school, to enjoy themselves,” the Mexican said on one occasion. And the reason for its publication was the minor’s birthday, where it is seen that they are in a forest while expressing all the affection between mother and son a few years ago. Well, currently the child is quite a young man.

An episode that showed how strict she is with the privacy of her children was a few weeks ago in Los Angeles when the local press tried to photograph her children when they opened the door of their truck.

“The invasion of privacy and private life of people under the absurd argument of ‘freedom of expression’ and ‘access to information’, has exceeded the limits and reaching harassment out of all modesty,” he said through his lawyer Guillermo Pous. “Now, in addition, there has been disrespect towards minors who are treated as if they were a novel object, a consequence of the fame of their parents,” he said and expressed that the situation generated consequences such as “emotional instability” due to harassment that happened at that time.

“It is not about censorship as some people usually accuse, the qualification and attempt to do so is sterile, it is merely the observance, among others, of those already mentioned, to the rights of the personality and image of individuals, prerogatives that must be respected in for the sake of a healthy coexistence ”.

To this, the same actress responded weeks later to the apology of one of the reporters. “Dear Mrs. Arámbula. I am very sorry that your last visit to the city of Los Angeles was not the best, due to the unpleasant mishaps you had; of which, I was, unfortunately, directly involved in one of them; for which I apologize to you and your family, “wrote the communicator.

“Recognition dignifies and apologizes magnify, I feel this is undoubtedly a great example that should remain positive, generating a culture of respect for third parties,” replied the actress.