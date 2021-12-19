Are you going through Córdova or Alvarado?

The Guadalajara Club held his first pre-season game this Friday where he thrashed Colima of the Second Division 8-0, which closed the first stage of the work towards the 2022 Clausura Tournament and the footballers returned to Perla Tapatia, but it was noticed that the sports director, Ricardo Peláez took a flight to Mexico City.

+ Chivas stove football heading to the 2022 Clausura of the MX League

Unofficial versions suggest that the leader of the Rebaño Sagrado traveled to the Mexican capital to close the hiring of Roberto Alvarado with Cruz Azul in an exchange for Uriel antuna and also the output of Alejandro Mayorga, However, it is not ruled out that he makes a last attempt to Sebastián Córdova.

So far the Chivas have not added any new player to their squad where it is clear that reinforcements are needed due to the few offensive variants that they showed throughout the campaign and also because in the defensive zone the coach Michel Leaño he was never convinced of his sides, especially on the right side where he enabled Carlos Cisneros instead of the only footballer who played on that side, Jesus Sanchez.

It is expected that in the first days the transfer ofl “Piojo” Alvarado al Rebaño, as he is a player in whom Peláez fully trusts, who took him to Blue Cross from Necaxa when he was the sports director of Machine, which plays in his favor to try to convince the soccer player to join the most important team in Mexican soccer.

On the other hand, although a few days ago apparently the negotiation for Sebastián Córdova fell, America hopes that Guadalajara make your last proposal for the offensive midfielder, who took strength to reach the UANL Tigers at the strategist’s request Miguel Herrera, But this hiring has not been made official either, so the people of Guadalajara have hopes of arranging the signing.