Arrest warrant issued against former MLB Miguel Tejada for fraud

According to the HOY newspaper, the former Dominican Major League Baseball player, Miguel Tejada, has a arrest warrant against him from the Courts of your native country. The former player was accused of fraud since 2018, since supposedly would have written several bad checks.

Judge Ana Lee Florimon found the former third baseman guilty after violating articles 66 of law 28-59 on checks. According to the order issued, Tejada paid with checks without any fund to the affected person: Henry Rafael Soto Lara, who was in charge of incriminating the winner of the MVP Award in 2002 when he was a player of the Oakland Athletics.

Tejada was a shortstop and third baseman who played for 16 years in the major leagues. He last played in 2013 in the Kansas City Royals uniform. Before he had done it with various teams such as: Athletics, Orioles, Astros, Padres and Giants. He was selected six times to the All-Star Game and was MVP of that event in 2005 when he was part of the O’s.