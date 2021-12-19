Atlante breaks the curse and is champion with a win over Tampico Madero

The Colts take the Expansion League title in the Apertura 2021 with a double from Costa and a goal from ‘Hobbit’ Bermúdez

Atlante champion of the Expansion League after beating Tampico Madero 3-0 with a double of Ramiro Costa and a bit of Christian bermudez, who were also in charge of ending malaria in the local teams at the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium.

Barely two minutes into the game, Jaiba Brava got in front of the home team’s goal with a filtered pass from Giovani Hernández to Eduardo Pérez, but the visitors’ attacker could not beat Humberto Hernández, who dipped correctly to cover the shot.

Atlante he replied six minutes later. Juan Domínguez sent a deep ball to Duilio Tejeda. However, the timely departure of Marco Millán caused the Barça player to have poor control and was left without a shot option.

The Colts galloped across the field of the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium, pressured Jaiba Brava at the start and were close to finding the reward at 13 ‘, at which point goalkeeper Marco Millán and his defense did not communicate and Ramiro Costa he was close to sending the ball to the nets.

The process of the match became even as the minutes passed, so long-distance shots became the main weapon, but both squads found metal. Omar Soto, from AtlanteHe tried it at 30 ‘and hit the crossbar. Seven minutes later, it was the visitors’ turn with Diego Hernández and he ended up on the post before the flight of Humberto Hernández.

Hernández was a factor again, at 50 ‘. “Gansito” blocked a shot from Aldo López with a left slap, who was already in the small area. That feline reaction, marked the beginning of three fateful minutes for the Tampico Madero, with two errors from his rear ended in a goal.

At 52 ‘, the defense of the Jaiba Brava could not cut a long line and Ramiro Costa He was in front of Marco Millán to define in a great way before the goalkeeper’s shrinkage and put the 1-0.

The second goal fell due to a failure by César Bernal at 55 ‘. The defender tried to leave with the ball under control, but lost it against Juan Domínguez, who sent a delayed pass to Ramiro Costa, who sent the ball to the nets and again made the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium explode in a Barça party.

The malaria in the building of the Noche Buena neighborhood could not end any other way. Christian bermudez, after a pass from Duilio Tejeda, he made it 3-0, a score that buried the 73 years of the curse of the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium.

Tampico Madero had the opportunity to get closer to the scoreboard, at 80 ‘, through a penalty executed by Eduardo Pérez. However, once again the figure of “Gansito” Hernández was present. He stopped the shot to keep his goal intact and the Potro galloped to the championship to end the malaria of the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium.

This is how the highlights of the meeting were experienced:

