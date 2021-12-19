Atlético Nacional, Millonarios and América qualified at 8 and were out of the final | Colombian Soccer | Betplay League

The second semester will go down in history as the second time that Atlético Nacional, Millonarios and América de Cali, the three greats of Colombian soccer, qualified for home runs and were left without a place in the final.

While the purslane team was placed in Group A as a great favorite, blues and scarlets saw each other in Group B. A classic of the FPC could perfectly take place in the grand final, but they disappointed.

Alejandro Restrepo’s men led from start to finish during the all against all and even won a title (BetPlay Cup 2021) in between. Nobody expected that he would get just six points in his area, the product of a single victory, three draws and two defeats.

On the other side, Juan Carlos Osorio fought as far as he could, but failed at specific moments. He finished third. Likewise, Alberto Gamero’s team was very close to reaching the final. Finished second …

The Christmas star was then in the hands of Deportes Tolima and Deportivo Cali.

The only time something like this had happened was during the first half of 2019, a contest in which Junior de Barranquilla, ultimately champion, and Deportivo Pasto disputed the title.

On that occasion, Millos and América saw each other again, while Nacional was on the other side of the picture.

The ambassador team, then led by Jorge Luis Pinto, was the great favor for their brilliant first phase, but they failed in the last game, the decisive one, against the scarlets. Neither could take advantage in the homerun and Pasto kept the quota.

The purslane disappointed as in 2021 and closed their area as coleros with just four units, behind Junior, Deportes Tolima and Deportivo Cali …

Both in 2019 and in 2021 similar situations were seen: Millionaires failing in the last breath, America serving as judge of the blue and Nacional being ashamed.