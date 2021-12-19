Avalanche expects a 60% rally as AVAX price surpasses the bullish flag pattern

Avalanche (AVAX) strengthened its trend of a possible bull run towards $ 160 in the coming sessions, as it broke out of a classic bullish pattern earlier this week.

Called a “bull flag”, the pattern arises when the price consolidates down / sideways between two parallel trend lines (flag) after experiencing a strong bull move (flag pole). Then, in theory, the price breaks out of the channel range to continue the uptrend and tends to rise as high as the height of the flagpole.

AVAX went through a similar price trajectory over the past 30 days, containing a roughly 100% rally from the flagpole to nearly $ 150, followed by a 50% flag correction to $ 72, and a breakout move above the flag’s upper trend line (around $ 85) on December 15.

Daily price chart of the AVAX / USD pair with the Bullish Flag pattern. Source: TradingView

The price of AVAX continued to climb after breaking out of its bullish flag range, reaching almost $ 120 on Friday, but looking one more leg towards its bullish target near $ 160. The level appeared after adding the height of AVAX’s flagpole, which is around $ 75, to the current breakout point near $ 85.

A week full of bullish AVAX events

Avalanche’s recent market buying period gained momentum also due to a flurry of positive catalysts this week.

AVAX jumped nearly 10.50% on Tuesday when Avalanche added the native version of USDC, a dollar-pegged stablecoin issued by Circle, on its blockchain.

Additionally, a report written by Bank of America analysts published on December 10, called Avalanche a viable alternative to the leading smart contract platform Ethereum. That coincided with AVAX gaining another 16%.

AVAX / USD daily price chart with key events for the week ending December 19. Source: TradingView

On Thursday, AVAX rebounded to its two-week high after BitGo, a crypto custodian with more than $ 64 billion in assets under management, announced that it would back the token.

Nevertheless, a modest sell-off in the local premium price pushed AVAX lower. They bounced back on Friday when Avalanche announced that it has collaborated with web3 accelerator DeFi Alliance to launch a game accelerator program.

1 / Avalanche is collaborating with @DeFiAlliance to bring its accelerator programs to the Avalanche community Apply by Jan 7 here: https://t.co/6HcJOLxKxA Before you apply, check these reasons why Avalanche should be your preferred platform: pic.twitter.com/GhdHBhQNgb – Avalanche (@avalancheavax) December 17, 2021

All the events mentioned above pointed towards the growth of the Avalanche ecosystem. For example, with USDC, the project promised to provide a viable alternative to Tether’s expensive stablecoin (USDT) transactions on Ethereum.

Furthermore, by obtaining BitGo as the institutional custodian of AVAX, Avalanche appears to be preparing to serve accredited investors. BitGo CEO Mike Belshe explained:

“Institutional custody is not the same as retail custody, and BitGo’s wallets and custody were designed from the ground up to meet the needs of institutional investors, and BitGo is the only independent qualified custodian focused on building the market structure and adequate facilities to enable institutions to enter the digital asset space with confidence. “

AVAX price risks

One of the remaining downside risks around AVAX relates to the performance of the cryptocurrency market, in general.

Specifically, AVAC rallied in a week in which total cryptocurrency market capitalization lost more than $ 114 billion, with major crypto assets Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) dropping more than 7% and 5% on the week.. Concerns about the Federal Reserve’s phase-down plans catalyzed the market sell-off.

Therefore, it appears that traders viewed AVAX as their short-term hedge against the cryptocurrency market crash, largely driven by a series of positive news.

Weekly price chart of the AVAX / BTC pair. Source: TradingView

What’s more, The AVAX / BTC pair is up nearly 40% on the week to date at around 0.00245 BTC at the time of writing, with the pair’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) entering overbought territory.. That could cause AVAX to weaken against BTC in the coming sessions.

A similar result may be possible in the case of the AVAX / USD pair, as its weekly RSI approaches overbought levels.

AVAX / USD weekly price chart. Source: TradingView

However, the pair is likely to maintain its bullish bias as long as it remains above its 20-week exponential moving average (20-week EMA) as support. As shown in the chart above, the green wave has been limiting AVAX’s downside attempts since August 2020.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Each investment and commercial movement involves a risk, you must do your own research when making a decision.

Keep reading: