Aventura seals 20-year musical history with a presentation at the Santo Domingo Olympic Stadium

With the lights that illuminated the entire space, with a packed stadium and the hubbub, screams and emotions of his fans at each song, Aventura dazzled his followers at his concert, although many were left waiting for special guests as is customary in these time.

“Los Tinellers”, as they called themselves at the beginning of their career, took a walk through the entire repertoire of songs that have made their songs remain current despite the group’s separation.

It was 9:45 on Saturday night when the bachateros began to accelerate the beats of more than 40 thousand people who were in the Félix Sánchez Olympic Stadium, who were dancing attached to their partners, jumping, shouting and singing all the songs with their eyes closed and raised hands enjoyed the two hours and 30 minutes of concert.

Aventura has the gift with its interpretations of leading the listener to connect with the moment, the reason and the feeling of the memory itself. And the biggest connection is in the melodious voice and the hypnosis that listening to Romeo Santos causes.

Songs such as Who changed you, For a second, The wedding, The infidels, Tell love, Angelito, When a love is lost, Teach me to forget, The bad guy, The storm, among others, were acclaimed by their audience.

Anthony, popularly known as Romeo after finishing the song Angelito, explains to the fans the different types of men, according to his criteria.

“In the world there are three types of men, the pigeon, the possessive and the bad one”, the last one is that Romeo says that it drives “women crazy”.

All this in order to introduce his song El Malo, published 11 years ago and with one of visits of 296 million

Romeo sang all the songs that were acclaimed and stayed on stage most of the time, going out for a few minutes to change clothes, changes that he made four times.

During the euphoric night the kings of the bachata, as they are popularly known, gave a notorious participation to the fans.

Some of the musical pieces were sung by Romeo and then he gave participation to the public who did not disappoint him at any time, since all the songs were sung in choirs by the fans.

Likewise, three fans had a vibrant participation who raised their hands to Romeo asking “who is really a fan of Aventura?”. At this point in the festive night, two of the contestants stole the show, Ivan and Jonathan.

Iván turned out to sing complete, up with the band the song ‘Volví’, one of the most recent by Aventura, and Jonathan, who came up after Iván, the popular “Ella y yo”. After this, the young people came down from the stage with their “heart in their hand,” as they told Listín Diario.

In the middle of the night full of energy, Romeo took a few seconds to congratulate producer Saymon Díaz for his “excellent work” and especially externally his birthday wishes on Saturday night the 18th.

Aventura finally says goodbye to the public, many were already on their way to leave, but the musical group played Lenny’s famous guitar to sing the song “Immortal”, which debuted at number five on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart and was Named Billboard’s Tropical Song of the Year.

At the end of his night of adrenaline and countless notorious emotional faces, Aventura thanked “with all his heart” for the support received in the Dominican Republic and affirm that “it is the best country in the world.”

The Dominican Republic is the only country in which the group decided to give a concert outside the United States on their “Immortal” tour, after Aventura closed the chapter as a group in February 2010 and eleven years later they join again and it was already very well received. that three days after opening the box office, all tickets were sold, so a second show had to be opened, this Sunday the 19th, history repeats itself.

They celebrate their 20 years

This concert had a meaning for Aventura beyond singing in their appreciated land, they celebrated their two decades of career as a bachatera musical group.

Romero, Henry, Max and Lenny blew out the candles on a cake set up on stage to celebrate with their audience the group’s renowned trajectory

To celebrate in a big way, at the end of the night it was adorned with fireworks, which lasted for more than 20 minutes.

Before the presentation, a show of more than one hundred drones was presented that illuminated the sky of Santo Domingo, forming figures such as: the Presidente Beer rosette, two bottles toasting, the Dominican flag waving and at the end they thanked everyone present for having vaccinated and thus “make the chorus” to the sponsoring brand.