Barcelona Xavi’s ‘brutal’ speech to the squad

“You have achieved a brutal victory”, Xavi began his harangue as soon as the match ended, “you can be proud”, thus endorsing his congratulations, also underlining that “this victory will make us grow as a team”, especially because for many minutes the team’s game was getting closer to what the new coach wants to capture on the field, “we have submitted for many minutes to the rival and we played with personality “, added the coach.

Of course, victory does not hide the mistakes that the team continues to make, especially the ease with which it concedes goals. Xavi himself assumed that the first goal was “one mistake after another in a chain”, which could have been avoided with “a little more concentration”.

A separate mention once again for the youngest to whom Xavi once again gave his ears both publicly and privately. There is no doubt that today the explosion of players like Nico, Gavi, Abde or Jutglà himself, who made his debut as a starter yesterday, with a goal included, are the confirmation of the enormous future that Barcelona has in its hands.

This balsamic victory allows Xavi to breathe a little more relieved, aware that the team still has a long way to go, “I don’t understand how the Barça model has been losing in the last six years,” he lamented at a press conference, but also hopeful because soon he begins to recover important pieces for his project: Dani Alves, Ansu Fati and Pedri They could already be available on January 2 against Mallorca in the first game of the year.