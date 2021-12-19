Beckham’s millionaire quirk inspired by his vacation with Elton John

David Beckham already has a Christmas present; yes, not suitable for all pockets. The 46-year-old ex-footballer has decided to indulge himself in these famous festivals by buying a spectacular yacht with which to enjoy one of his great passions beyond football: the sea and sailing.

According to the newspaper ‘Mail Online’, Beckham has spent five million pounds, about 5,890,000 million euros in exchange, in this luxury boat with thirty meters in length and that he himself has helped to design. “David took a look at some yachts in the summer and has now decided to indulge himself. He helped design the boat himself and has been incredibly practical with everything, ”explains a source. The idea of ​​making this purchase comes after his last maritime excursions in the company of Elton John his partner, David Furnish. The former Real Madrid player is one of the artist’s regular guests as they have maintained a great friendship for years.

With your family on board

Beckham plans to spend the New Year’s day aboard his new acquisition, as announced by the publication ‘The Sun’. The former soccer player will sail aboard his yacht with his wife Victoria and their children. “It is not an oligarch style superyacht, but it is still quite luxurious by anyone’s standards. There will be an area for children to practice snorkeling, and the boat will be a brilliant base for the whole clan to have a magical vacation abroad, “they publish in the aforementioned medium.

On June 8, ‘La Gazzetta della Spezia’ published some images of Beckham touring a Telli superyacht valued at ten million pounds. However, it seems that the English have opted for a cheaper boat to enjoy their adventures with family and friends on the high seas.