Beyond the ‘Tata’, the whole group has failed

The ex-striker of El Tri spoke about what Gerardo Martino lives in command of the Mexican National Team and what he must improve in the face of the World Cup

The former striker Luis Hernandez criticized the Mexican team given the bad results he has obtained in the final octagonal and beyond pointing out the coach Gerardo Martino, blamed the group of players for the defeats suffered, especially against the United States.

“Beyond what the ‘Tata’ Martinobut the whole group. Not just the technician. He has capacity, an important experience in world football and the players must do their thing. They should put more against older teams or as against the United States that has failed, “he said.





In an interview for ESPN, ‘The matador‘was forceful when mentioning that the Tri he has done it “not very well” throughout the World Cup qualifier.

“We have the conditions and everything planned, everything planned to prepare well and qualify for the World Cup, which is what it should be and the job has not been done well. Honestly, they have failed on specific issues, adequate moments within the matches and that has come to bring bad results “, he mentioned.

Luis Hernandez, who is in Taste at an event organized by the FIFA He assured that the moment that the players who are active in Europe should think about having activity within their teams to help the national team.

“They have to take care and worry about having football continuity, because that will give them the rhythm of the game in their teams and Mexican team”, He concluded.