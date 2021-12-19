“Bioethics is the vaccine that prevents paternalism with the patient”

Jacinto Bátiz, doctor, director of the Institute for Better Care of the San Juan de Dios Hospital in Santurtzi yrsponsor of Bioethics of SEMG, has published his new book ‘Bioethics and palliative care’. A book aimed at the entire population “who want to know what palliative care is and how it should be applied while respecting the values ​​of the patient.” In addition, it can also be of great help to professionals who are involved in the care of patients with advanced and incurable diseases to be able to offer them what they need and want.

“The Chair of Bioethics at the Universidad Pontificia de Comillas proposed that I write this book aimed at disseminating Palliative Care from Bioethics”, the author tells Medical Writing. A proposal that he did not hesitate to accept and that he decided to write based on his experience of more than 25 years with terminally ill patients and their families. “They have been the ones who taught me everything that I share in this book. They have been my true teachers,” says the doctor.

For Bátiz the Bioethics is essential when approaching palliative care “Because caring for a patient with an incurable and advanced disease is complex and requires specific professional qualifications from a clinical point of view”. Furthermore, as the physician points out, “at the end of life, ethical conflicts can be diverse because palliative care has to do with life, death, suffering, the fragility and vulnerability of the sick.”

For this, Bátiz assures that we must combine, on the one hand, science, “which will tell us what to do in most cases” and, on the other, practical wisdom based on prudence, “which will tell us what to do in that specific situation because there is no ‘ethical protocol’.

Does Bioethics help to understand a mistake?

“Bioethics not only facilitates the analysis of why we have made a mistake in a certain action; helps us to reason rigorously, in such a way that we can explain and argue why we made this decision and not another “, affirms the director of the Institute for Better Care. In addition, he adds that” it helps us to respect the person to avoid that, when taking care of their health, they fall in the clutches of private interests “.

“Bioethics is at the service of the dignity of the person that becomes more important in the threshold of exit from this life, “he affirms. For this reason, Bátiz believes that disclosing at least basic aspects in Bioethics will be useful so that” it serves as a vaccine that prevents us from paternalism contrary to the principle of autonomy of the sick, professional apathy and arbitrariness “.

What are the ethical imperatives in Palliative Medicine?

As the physician points out, from ethics and deontology there are five strategies for professional accompaniment in palliative care which can be considered as optional questions, but as ethical imperatives. “Do not abandon the patient or his family, treat the annoying symptoms with enough energy so that they do not cause suffering, avoid unnecessary and useless treatments that would make him suffer more than the disease itself and sedate when necessary, always taking into account their values, their wishes and their consent, “he says.

“The State has legislated a law for those who want to exercise their freedom of when to die, but it has forgotten those who want to have the right to be cared for avoiding suffering”

Finally, regarding what should be the following practices to be carried out in palliative care after the approval of the Euthanasia Law, Bátiz affirms that “the State has legislated for those who want to exercise their freedom to choose when to die and has granted us a law, but it has forgotten to legislate for those who are concerned about how to die without suffering and who wish to have the right to be cared for. avoiding suffering, not the right to hasten his death to stop suffering “.

“I want our leaders to agree at once and pass a National Law on Palliative Care so that medical care at the end of life is a right for all who need it and not a privilege for a few,” he claims. “A State Law on Palliative Care is necessary”, he affirms, emphasizing that “both the patients and their families and professionals are convinced that care at the end of life is a necessity that must be transformed into a right”.