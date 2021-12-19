Bitcoin: Assessing the Odds of a Year-End Breakout

On November 16, Bitcoin was down by almost 13%. On December 3, it fell again by about 25%. The panic surrounding the BTC corrections and their subsequent consolidation gave way to various narratives as to whether Bitcoin would break above $ 55k or below $ 45k. This has been a crucial issue before the end of the year.

Over the past few months, there have been persistent bullish divergences pointing to year-end breakouts. However, with these bullish structures still in play, BTC has still managed to go down in price. Ergo, expecting $ 100k by the end of this year would be too optimistic. However, Bitcoin could still see a rebound.

Key divergences look good

The bearish drop in BTC price following comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell appears to be stabilizing now as he awaits another weekly candle close to determine the price trajectory going forward.

By looking at the Bitcoin address count entries, it can be seen that each time the number of BTC addresses that make entry transactions to the various exchanges increases, there follows a clear bearish movement in the price of Bitcoin.

The same was seen on November 9 when the address count entries increased significantly, compared to the last four months, resulting in a bearish price movement.

However, as soon as the value of the address count entries stabilizes, Bitcoin could start a new bullish move. But, in the short term, it looks like there could be a couple more bearish waves.

That said, Bitcoin’s monthly Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) and its relationship to macro caps present a fractal that may come into play soon enough. A macro top in CMF usually comes alongside a cycle price top preceded by some consolidation, as is the case at the moment.

So where are we at?

While Bitcoin’s supply and demand dynamics have been mostly bullish this quarter, with the bullish divergences looking most prominent, BTC could be bracing for big things in the medium and short term.

The exchange supply impact index (a metric that quantifies the total supply of Bitcoin in exchanges compared to the supply of total Bitcoin in circulation) is currently on track to its largest divergence since November 2020.

In June of this year, when this divergence developed, Bitcoin rallied by 72%. In September 2021, Bitcoin rallied 64%. Considering the end of the year and the festive season, BTC could see a rally if the same happens this time as well.

However, for Bitcoin to start to recover, it is crucial that the open interest shows a relatively larger increase, compared to the price. For now, the OI has been relatively stable. Conversely, if it does record some notable moves, we could be bracing for another leg up.

