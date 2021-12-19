Borussia Dortmund leaves in the air if Haaland will go to Real Madrid

Hans-Joachim Watzke, CEO of Borussia Dortmund, confirmed Real Madrid’s interest in the Norwegian forward

GERMANY – The executive director of the Borussia Dortmund, Hans-Joachim Watzke, confirmed today the interest of Real Madrid in Erling haaland, but left up in the air whether the player will leave, while expressing his preference for him to remain in the Bundesliga.

“No matter where I go, everyone broaches me on the subject Erling haaland. I just know for sure that the Real Madrid has a great interest in it. I could name 25 more now. But in that case I know for sure, “he said in an interview on” State of the League “on” Bild TV. “

Borussia confirmed that Real Madrid has an interest in Haaland. Getty Images

In this sense, he pointed out that “it may be that he will leave, but it may also be that he will stay.”



He added that a few days ago he had a “very good” conversation with Mino Raiola, the advisor of Haaland, and noted that when they are within the objectives, the contacts “are always quite pleasant.”

“And this telephone conversation was quite cordial. I am sure that in the next few weeks we will have another conversation. In the foreground is the general development of Haaland,” he said.

He stated that as with Robert Lewandowski, also in the case of Erling “I would like to be proud sometime, if he eventually wins the Champions League.”

“I personally think it would do him good to stay in the Bundesliga for a bit. Raiola is such a clever boy, he already knows what he’s doing,” he concluded.