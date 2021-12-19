Borussia Dortmund pronounces on the future of Haaland: Will he leave or will he stay?

Michael Zorc, sports director of Borussia Dortmund, assured this Saturday that his star Erling haaland He will stay with the German club despite the interest of major European teams such as Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Manchester City and Bayern Munich.

The 21-year-old forward has a long-term contract, however the manager has plans to negotiate with the Norwegian for an extension.

During the confrontation between BVB and Greuther Fürth on December 15 in the match corresponding to matchday 16 of the Bundesliga, Haaland gave a return to the fans after scoring a double, and this situation led to various media in Europe they began to assume that he was leaving the team.

Because of that, Michael Zorc stated: “I asked him what was behind it and he said nothing at all,” he mentioned in an interview for Sky Sports.