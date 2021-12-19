Borussia Dortmund pronounces on the future of Haaland: Will he leave or will he stay?

Dortmund, Germany.
Michael Zorc, sports director of Borussia Dortmund, assured this Saturday that his star Erling haaland He will stay with the German club despite the interest of major European teams such as Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City and Bayern Munich.
The 21-year-old forward has a long-term contract, however the manager has plans to negotiate with the Norwegian for an extension.
During the confrontation between BVB and Greuther Fürth on December 15 in the match corresponding to matchday 16 of the Bundesliga, Haaland gave a return to the fans after scoring a double, and this situation led to various media in Europe they began to assume that he was leaving the team.
Because of that, Michael Zorc stated: “I asked him what was behind it and he said nothing at all,” he mentioned in an interview for Sky Sports.
The sporting director of the German team assured: “Of course (Haaland) is going to stay.”
Given the interest shown by important clubs in the player, the manager expressed his desire to keep him at the institution. “We would like him to stay at Dortmund in the summer, but we don’t have to give him up either, not even for financial reasons,” he said.
“We know that under certain conditions, he has the opportunity to change and we will certainly have discussions with him in the coming weeks,” Zorc added.
Regarding the issue of offers made to sign Erling, Michael Zorc said they have “a long-term contract with him, so the one who has to act first is him.”
“Everything would be fine for Borussia Dortmund if things remain as they are,” he closed.