Brothers plead guilty to murdering a medical student in Heredia

Two brothers of Cuban origin pleaded guilty to murdering Daniel Piñar Sena, a 33-year-old medical student, of Brazilian nationality, who had lived in Costa Rica for five years. The homicide occurred on November 9, 2020 in Mercedes Norte de Heredia.

Darien Ávalos Pérez Y Dubray Ávalos Pérez they accepted guilt in an abbreviated process in which they were sentenced to 13 years in prison.

The Heredia Criminal Court sentenced them for the simple homicide of the student and for an attempted simple homicide against the owner of a greengrocer located on the main road of Mercedes Norte. The first instance conviction, issued on September 28, was recently ratified.

On the day of the events, at 8:30 am, the Ávalos brothers had a problem with the owner of the greengrocer, surnamed Zúñiga. One of them worked in the business and came drunk to work with his brother. The owner told them to go away; As the brothers did not want to leave, the merchant had to call the Municipal Police to get them to leave the place.

Minutes later, the student Daniel Piñar came to talk with the owner of the greengrocer, as they were very friendly. The Brazilian was also a member of a nearby car wash.

According to the Public Ministry, the friends were talking when the Ávalos brothers returned wanting to fight and beat the owner of the greengrocer. The Brazilian defended his friend and, in the brawl, one of the brothers wounded him with a knife to the chest, an injury that caused his death on the spot.

Daniel Piñar Sena, a Brazilian national, had been living in the country for about five years. Photo courtesy María Alejandra López.

The defendants fled, but shortly after they were detained by the Municipal Police of Heredia. From that moment on, they were held in preventive detention.

Judge Laura Patricia Chinchilla Rojas determined that the brothers are responsible for a crime of simple homicide for which he imposed 10 years in jail and a crime of attempted murder for which he sentenced them to three years.

Son of a Tico doctor living in Brazil

Daniel Pinar was the son of the Costa Rican doctor Elvin Piñar Alvarado who had moved more than 35 years ago to the municipality of Arapiraca, in the state of Alagoas, Brazil, where he works. There he met Rosa Lucía Piñar Enriquez with whom he married and they had several children.

Daniel came to Costa Rica about five years ago in order to study Medicine because he wanted to be a gynecologist. In our country he lived with Alejandra López with whom he had a son, who is now three years old. This Costa Rican in an interview she gave to the La Teja newspaper, Last March, he said that losing Daniel has been the hardest blow of his life and that meant starting from scratch after having started a family with the love of his life.