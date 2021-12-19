Cali vs. Tolima: analysis of the campaigns of the finalists of the League – Colombian Soccer – Sports

It is repetitive: the teams that finish the best each semester are those that, generally, reach the final of the League, not counting what happened in the free-for-all phase.

However, if a cut is made from the moment when Rafael Dudamel took over as coach of the Deportivo Cali, the first two teams in the accumulated since then, the greens and Sports Tolima, They are the ones who will be in the fight for the December star.

Cali and Tolima, two similar schools

They are two teams of similar styles, which stand practically the same (line of four, two recovery shuttlecocks, three starting points and a man on the front) and aim more to play long than to pass sequences (although Cali does it a little more).

They are also two very strong teams as visitors, especially Tolima, which in that condition achieved its third star in June, when it beat Millonarios in El Campín, and which has been undefeated in the League for 12 games outside of Murillo Toro. . The last defeat dates from the second date, on August 24, when they lost 1-0 to Nacional, in Medellín.

But also, both teams have been very strong at home with their current coaches. Curiously, the only defeat for both at home was against the same rival, América: Cali, in the match in which Dudamel made his debut in Palmaseca in the League (0-1, on September 11, in a game in which he deserved more). , and Hernán Torres’ team, on October 28, also 0-1, in a result that revived the reds from Valle’s options to reach home runs.

Repeated trend in home runs

That strength of Cali at home and Tolima outside theirs was ratified in the home runs: the greens won all their games in Palmaseca (2-1 to Pereira, 3-1 to Nacional and 2-0 to Junior). The red wine and gold thrashed Alianza Petrolera, tied on the hour against Millonarios and beat America well, to ensure the classification.

On the other hand, in this championship auction, Tolima has not looked so strong in his stadium: he suffered to beat América, who played with one man less from minute 2, and could barely draw against Millonarios and Alianza in Ibagué. Deportivo Cali could point to that factor if it wants to celebrate its first league title since mid-2015.

