Cali vs. Tolima Final Liga Betplay time, tv and line-ups – Colombian Soccer – Sports

There are only two games left to complete this soccer marathon in 2021 in the Colombian league, with 409 games, 924 goals scored, a star that was already delivered in June and another that will shine next Wednesday, at the Manuel Murillo Toro stadium in Ibagué .

There are two aspirants to have it on top of their shield: Deportivo Cali, the team that made the best use of the championship system and therefore, with the performance of recent months, is a serious and legitimate contender, and Sports Tolima, the one that has accumulated the most points in 2021, the one that already celebrated in the middle of the year in Bogotá – against Millonarios – to be crowned champion, and the one that aspires, in its third final of the year (the other was the one corresponding to the 2020 Cup, who lost to Medellín), to a new Olympic round. The first 90 minutes will be this Sunday, at 6 pm, at the Deportivo Cali stadium, with a Win Sports + signal.

(It may interest you: See the great goal of Juan Guillermo Cuadrado in the triumph of Juventus)

The illusion of Deportivo Cali is alive

2021 is off, but the illusion of Deportivo Cali is more than on. The ticket office that was put on sale for this match, 15,000 tickets, not counting the seats in the boxes in Palmaseca, sold out in less than an hour.

Many of those fans who lined up on Friday and already combed gray hair draw a parallel between today’s team and the one that was crowned champion in 1998, who also changed coaches on the fly (at that time, with José Eugenio ‘Cheché’ Hernández instead of Reinaldo Rueda).

There is a parallel: the one who came to replace Alfredo Arias this time, the Uruguayan who left on the eighth date, is a member of that team from 23 years ago, the Venezuelan Rafael Dudamel. Of course, the coach is excited about winning the star, although he takes it very cautiously (see alternate note).

“It is a brave, tough final, a beautiful final to play. Wait and see, in the forecast you have to be cautious, but I really like Cali because it has done very good things, “he told Futbolred Cheché, who was also a coach, for a short time, at Deportes Tolima in 2017 and who today directs the University Technician of Ecuador.

(Also: New problem for Tino Asprilla with one of its products)

“Cali has to be very intelligent to face Tolima, which is a very tactical team, applied, it knows what it is doing; you have to use your head a lot, mentally not get carried away by emotion ”, added Hernández.

Dudamel arrived in September to push down a team that was in 13th place, and 4 points out of eighth place. And little by little he was putting order in a group that had a good team, but that suffered from confidence problems. The first position he played was the one he held as a footballer, the bow: the Uruguayan Guillermo de Amores, highly criticized for various errors, received support and became a key player, until he was, since the arrival of the Venezuelan, one of the least losers in the league, with just 14 goals conceded in 17 games. He didn’t do it alone, of course. Dudamel found in Jorge Marsiglia one of the revelations of the championship, which complements a tough central defender like Hernán Menosse.

The spinal column is complemented by two recovery midfielders who also have goals and passes, Andrés Colorado and Andrés Balanta; with a Harold Preciado who transformed from a leading man to a supportive winger and, even so, is the team’s top scorer, with 11 annotations, and with a key player by leadership and experience, Teófilo Gutiérrez.

Tolima bets on continuity for the two-time championship

If Dudamel managed to get his project to work well in just three months, Hernán Torres at the head of Deportes Tolima is the product of many years of work, in which, in the middle of this year, he found an award that he had been waiting for since He assumed the position as manager in 2007, replacing Jorge Luis Bernal: to become champion with the team that saw him born as a footballer. Torres was also in the 1981 and 1982 team that reached the Copa Libertadores for the first time as runner-up.

With some tweaks, the current Tolima is very similar to the one that won the final against Millos six months ago. But there was one that was key and that he had to do on the fly: that of the goalkeeper. Álvaro Montero, who ended his contract with the club in December, arranged with Millonarios and, as soon as his signature was made public, he stopped playing in Ibagué.

William Cuesta took it upon himself, very quickly, to make the peasant man forget. He had been patiently queuing since 2016, and when he had to act, he not only responded but also had a long streak without conceding goals, counting the eventual opportunities that Montero gave him in the first semester: 748 minutes.

(In other news: Falcao returned to the fields and Rayo Vallecano is still unstoppable in the League)

The defense of Tolima is also key, with two strong centrals also in attack, Julián Quiñones and Sergio Mosquera, and in a scheme that is almost a mirror of the one used by Cali, the two recovery midfielders, Juan David Ríos and Cristian Trujillo They also contribute in both areas.

Torres has lost several attackers, such as Juan Pablo Nieto and Juan Fernando Caicedo, whom they have been leading little by little to reach the final stage. But without them he has also built a solid squad. “The team individually and collectively has evolved, it has won a lot, it is more collective, more supportive, more compact,” explained Cheché. It is a very even final. 180 minutes left.

Jose Orlando Ascencio

Sports Deputy Editor

@josasc