Camilo and Evaluna Montaner: 3 key tips to have a healthy relationship

The artists have hectic careers and are very successful professionally, yet they are highly admired for their excellent relationship as a couple. This is why at the request of her fans Evaluna Montaner and Camilo They published a video on their shared YouTube account where they detail 5 tips that they consider pillars to lead a love life in harmony.

The Venezuelan singer Evaluna Montaner and the Colombian singer-songwriter have a beautiful relationship for at least 6 years when in 2015 they made their courtship official and created their channel on the YouTube platform “Camilo y Eva Luna”Which has more than 2,700,000 subscribers at the moment. There they share moments of their daily life. Always transparent and confident in their love, the artists showed themselves without problems on the networks and with the press.

The excellent chemistry and understanding of the couple led their fans to praise them for the complicity, tenderness and camaraderie with which they treated each other. So much has been the repercussion of their relationship that the questions of thousands did not take long to arrive. What is the formula to have such a healthy relationship?

Camilo Y Eva Luna They decided to respond to all of them with a video on their YouTube account and raised some fundamental points. To the greeting of “Hello family” both titled the video as “5 Tips for a healthier relationship”. In it they listed the points one by one, putting them first and foremost as the pillar of their relationship to God. “The first tip is to have God as the center of our relationship. Having God at the center is very important to us, ”said Ricardo Montaner’s youngest daughter. Then Camilo added “We know that our relationship has a purpose, the only way to find a true purpose that transcends, is knowing that this is not a coincidence. We know that our relationship is impacting lives, it is making our lives better lives and we are little by little with our revolution of loving each other by changing the world ”, said the Colombian.

As a second tip they numbered “Knowing the language of the other’s love.” And they explained what they call “languages ​​of love”; are 5 ways people can feel loved and love: physical contact, quality time, words of affirmation, gifts and acts of service. Camilo He explains: “Each person feels loved in one of these love languages, especially in one or two languages; the person receives love or feels that he is being loved in that way and tends to love that way. That is why there are people who are more physically affectionate than others, or why there are people who are more about acts of service, serving the other and wanting to be served “, explained the author of” Tutu “. Ending the video and like the third, they clarified that an important point is to understand that not all relationships are the same and that what works for them may not work for other couples, so each one must look for the essence of their relation. It seems that this understanding of the languages ​​to express love, has led them on the right track and that is how at the end of their video they always asked to remember that “Loving is our revolution,” said the South American.