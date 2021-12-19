Canelo Álvarez arrives for dinner at a taqueria and pays the bill for all the diners

Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez on this occasion ‘knocked out’ his hunger by visiting a taqueria for dinner accompanied by some members of his work, the boxer surprised the diners not only by his presence, but also by paying the total of all the bills.

In social networks, an image circulates where the user @YisusSands thanks the boxer for the photo and for inviting the studs.

According to the Players of Life site, the ‘Canelo’ was caught in a taqueria that is located in Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, Jalisco.

Once Álvarez asked for his order, he paid the bill for everyone at the scene.

In the same way, time was given to take photos both with the workers of the site, and with the people who were having dinner.