Canelo Álvarez offers an impressive party to his daughter María Fernanda

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12/18/2021 21:37:06





Maria Fernanda, third daughter of Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, will celebrate in the next days 4 years of life, so his father and mother, Fernanda Gomez, they prepared an impressive party to pamper her with her most loved ones.

On vacation in his native Guadalajara, the full champion of the super middlemen He did not spare his little one to have a great night, so the whole room where the party takes place, without there being a neglected corner, looks like a movie theme of ‘The Little Mermaid’.

The little girl’s mother was the first person shared some videos of the event, in which you can see the multi-champion at his side, the decoration of the place and the impressiveness of the show they put on, which was enlivened by singer Tatiana.

Who was also encouraged to share images was Ricardo Gómez, brother of the model Fernanda, who in his stories showed how from the entrance to the place there are allusive images and even inside you can see actors who personify the characters from the children’s story too.

She is Canelo’s third daughter (the others are Emily Cinnamon, Saúl Adiel and Mía Ener), although the only one he has with Fernanda Gómez, his current partner.