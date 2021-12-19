Cardano, Solana, Shiba Inu Price Analysis: Dec 18

Cardano found strong support at $ 1.2, while Solarium also saw demand in the $ 168- $ 170 area. However, if Bitcoin slides into the pocket of $ 42k in the next few days, most altcoins can expect to see a deep red. Shiba Inu it also faced strong selling pressure.

Cardano [ADA]

ADA formed a descending triangle pattern on the hourly chart. The Fibonacci retracement levels appeared to be respected by price, as these levels coincided with a series of lower highs in the last two weeks after the December 4 sell-off.

An hourly or 4-hour session candle outside the triangle pattern is required to determine the short-term trajectory of the ADA. The OBV it held weakly at support and showed buyers losing steam on each bounce, off the $ 1.2 level. This means that a close below $ 1.2 is likely to cause ADA to seek $ 1.1 for support.

Solarium [SOL]

Solana had strong demand in the $ 168 area. The green arrow shows price compression in this area, an upward deviation to attract liquidity, and a move south to lows of $ 148 before the recovery began.

The cyan area broke cleanly (white arrow), but the move failed to break the $ 184 resistance and stalled at $ 189. As indicated by the RSI, the momentum had been bearish the day before and neutral at the time of writing.

Using the Fibonacci retracement Tool for this time-low move, along with pockets of liquidity, $ 179 is resistance to break for the bulls, while losing $ 168 could see SOL revisit $ 150 quickly.

Shiba Inu [SHIB]

Note: SHIB prices are written as ‘price x 1000’ to avoid too many decimal places.

The support and resistance lines drawn are high time frame levels and therefore significant. SHIB lost the $ 0.0325 (price x 1000) support level in the last 24 hours.

The A / D indicator was on a steady decline, while the CMF indicator it climbed to +0.05 but showed no capital inflow into the markets. In general, the SHIB / USDT market was dominated by sellers.

