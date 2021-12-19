Carlos Marín, member of the Il Divo group, dies at 53

Carlos Marín, singer of the lyrical group Il Divo, died this Sunday at the age of 53, in a hospital in Manchester, United Kingdom, where he had been hospitalized since the beginning of the month because of the coronavirus.

“It is with great regret that we let you know that our friend and partner Carlos Marín has passed away. Your friends, family and fans will miss you. There will never be another voice or spirit like Carlos ”, confirmed the group on official social media.

So far the causes that led to his serious health situation are unknown. The last public appearance of the singer was just two days before his admission to the health center, when he shared with his fans some dates of the next Il Divo commitments, this time in the American cities of Dallas and Florida, for next month February.

It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marin, has passed away. He will be missed by his friends, family and fans. There will never be another voice or spirit like Carlos. pic.twitter.com/uyRFjXADF6 – Il Divo (@ildivoofficial) December 19, 2021

“For 17 years, the four of us have been on this incredible Il Divo journey together, and we will miss our dear friend. We hope and pray that your beautiful soul may rest in peace. With love – David, Sebastien and Urs ”, they posted too.

Marín, who had planned to offer a concert with his group in A Coruña on December 22, began to feel bad during the last days and finally had to be hospitalized.

According to ‘La Voz de Galicia’, the promoter ‘Primer Beat’ said that the artist began to present discomfort a few days ago but wanted to continue with the tour of Great Britain because he believed that he would recover, however this did not happen.

The artist was admitted on December 8 and was in an induced coma, intubated and with assisted respiration. Hours later, the group canceled their performance at the Hull Bonus Arena in Yorkshire.

The group announced the cancellation of the tour with a message on their social networks. “Unfortunately due to illness, the remaining dates of Il Divo’s December 2021 UK tour have been postponed to December 2022. Il Divo deeply apologizes to his fans but hopes to return to the stage at the new Year”.

Who was Carlos Marín?

Marín was born in Germany, and began his musical career at the age of 12 in Madrid in operas and zarzuelas. He had forged a career as an actor in musicals such as ‘Les Miserables’ or ‘Beauty and the Beast’, until in 2004 he joined Il Divo, founded by Simon Cowell, jury of ‘The X-Factor’, project for which Urs Bühler, Sébastien Izambard and David Miller were also hired.

Together they have published nine studio albums so far, from the homonym “Il Divo” (2004) to the most recent ‘For Once In My Life: A Celebration of Motown’ (2021), with which they have managed to sell about 40 millions of copies worldwide.

On his own, last year he released an album entitled ‘Portrait’ in which he dared to cover ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ by Queen, among other hits.