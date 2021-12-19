Cesar Valdez achieves Triple Crown at LIDOM

The outstanding Dominican pitcher Cesar Valdez, on Friday night achieved a great step that places it in the history books of the Dominican Winter League, after achieving the Triple Crown of pitching in the 2021-22 regular round of LIDOM.

Valdez achieved his fifth victory in the current LIDOM campaign on Friday, after the 3-1 victory of the Tigres del Licey over their arch-rivals, Águilas Cibaeñas.

The starting pitcher finished the 2021-22 tournament of the Dominican Winter League with a record of 5 wins and one loss, while the miniscule ERA of 1.58 and a total of 46 strikeouts, leading in each of the sections in the league.

As a result, he joins Guayubín Olivo (1951), Pete Burnside (1956) and James Rodney Richard (1974) in securing the Triple Crown. With this, the second Dominican to achieve such a prestigious milestone and, the first pitcher since 1974 to achieve a triple crown.

Pitchers to win the TRIPLE CROWN for pitching in #LIDOM Guayubín Olivo – TL (1951)

Pete Burnside – OE (1956)

James Rodney Richard – LE (1974)@CesarMValdez – TL (2021) Valdez finishes with 5-1, 1.58 and 46 strikeouts pic.twitter.com/TBAGBBWgGI – Victor Ml. Báez S. (@VicBaezS) December 18, 2021

Cesar Valdez, one of the main candidates for Pitcher of the Year on the circuit, with this he puts a great weight on his candidacy, which would be his second award, after being Pitcher of the Year in the 2019-20 tournament of LIDOM.

