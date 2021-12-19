This powerbank is 100% charged in just 27 minutes.

Although smartphones have increasing autonomy in their specifications, the truth is that it would not be the first time that many of us we ran out of battery in the middle of the day.

One of the options is to always carry a charger with us. The other more comfortable, carry a powerbank especially if it is like the one we bring you below: the fastest powerbank in the world.

This powerbank charges in just 27 minutes

As we can read in Phone Arena, The Elecjet Apollo Ultra is a 10,000 mAh powerbank that charges one hundred percent in just 27 minutes.

All of us who have an external battery know how useful they are but we also know that once its autonomy is exhausted, it takes several hours to charge. Luckily thanks to this gadget, this will no longer be a problem. The company also states that if we cannot wait those 27 minutes either, with just 7 minutes of charging we can charge our device for several hours.

As if that were not enough, the battery allows you to charge several devices at the same time, it does not overheat and it is really light, so that carrying it in your pocket or in a backpack is not a problem. He is currently in an indiegogo campaign and will be priced at $ 69.

It is expected to be available next month so it could be a very interesting gift of kings for any owner or possessor of a smartphone.

