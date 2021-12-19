Checo Pérez played a key role for Red Bull: Christian Horner

After the drivers’ championship he achieved Max verstappen in the 2021 season of Formula 1, Chistian horner, Red Bull team boss, distributed thanks to Sergio Pérez and Alex Albon, who in his opinion were a factor in overthrowing Lewis Hamilton.

Still elated by Max’s victory at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Horner acknowledged that Checo Pérez “played a key role”, especially the second part of the year, in which the Mexican climbed to the podium three times, in addition to he was a great squire to the now champion.

“Czech has played a key role, key for us this year. He has been a phenomenal helper to his teammate, be it a tow at Monza, fighting Lewis in Turkey or what he did on Saturday in qualifying towing his teammate to pole, “he commented.

Next, the manager emphasized Checo’s battle against Lewis in the emirate, which helped Max close the gap and return to the fight in a career that the Briton was proficient in dominating.

“Then defend in a spectacular way like a lion against Lewis, it cost him a vital time, without which Mercedes would have had a free pit stop and probably would have won this world championship, “he added.

Albon, the figure that little was seen

In the case of Albon, who had to give up his place on the grid with the arrival of Checo Pérez, he recognized how valuable he was in consolidating the RB16B, in addition to the support he gave to his teammates throughout the year.

“Alex is an absolutely forgotten hero of this season, the hours that he has dedicated, behind the scenes, in the dark room of the simulator, in the bowels of the factory on a Friday night, supporting the racing drivers, helping them, he has done an incredible job, “he said.