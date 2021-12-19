Che’s nephew tells of his ‘childhood of privileges’ in Habana Libre

Martín Guevara met at age 10 that he was Ernesto “Che” Guevara’s nephew. The news came when he arrived at the Havana airport with his brothers and “being escorted by even an entourage of gentlemen dressed in green and armed with machine guns” to the then Hotel Hilton Habana Libre.

Now he told his whole story in The children of Habana Libre (Ediciones Lobo Sapiens), a book in which he recalls the stage between 1973 and 1977 in which the Government of Cuba welcomed the relatives of revolutionaries from all over Latin America and part of the foreigner, reported the Spanish media Public.

“They did not tell us before because in Argentina it was not convenient to talk about Che or for children to use that name or talk about communism at school,” he said. Martín, who was expelled from Cuba in 1988 for self-publishing the book In the shadow of a myth with an open criticism of the regime corruption.

The Children of Habana Libre lived a childhood of privileges typical of revolutionary aristocracy, accompanying his parents to dinners with celebrities like actress Candice Bergen, or asking singers like Serrat for autographs. But also, often suffering with the shadows of his condition, he noted Public.

Martín Guevara recalled that in an exhibition in Havana he made two naive goals with Fidel Castro. “The first, unreached, touch the gun from the boss’ belt. The second, successful, convey a request of the utmost importance. That he do everything possible to free his father. He was imprisoned in Argentina from the military dictatorship. And he would end up being so during a total of eight years, “he told the aforementioned source.

“Che was a huge pride for me. But by dying in the conditions in which he died and by becoming a global legend, he forced the family to have a similar attitude. Y i didn’t want to be a hero like them, ”he said of his father and uncle,“ I was overwhelmed by the idea. But I was ashamed not to be. I grew up in that contradiction. Living in Cuba was omnipresent, as in all of Latin America. They made the ball for you and you had privileges. But that ultimately destroys you as an individual. You need to know what you have for yourself and what for your family, “he said.

“A few months after the arrival of the Guevaras, with the Pinochet coup, a handful of Chilean exiles arrived in Havana, among whom was the one who would become Martín’s best friend: the son of the precursor of the New Cinema Chilean, Pedro Chaskel. The sons of the Argentine journalist joined Jorge Timossi, founder of the Prensa Latina agency; and the grandson of the first vice president of the Indonesian Communist Party. In perfect representation of the place and the time, it was called Homeland. Linguistics and racial were also added to this variety of passports when a black family with afro hair, platform shoes and flared trousers in psychedelic colors entered the hotel door: the Newtons. The father, Huey, had founded the Black panthers in United States. The group was complete, “detailed the aforementioned media.

Martín stated that only two of the children of Habana Libre they followed the path of their fathers. “Lyou Children of revolutionaries, we end up denying the revolution. To me that Cuba seemed like a betrayal to my uncle. So that interpretation was the path that I took, “he said of his legacy of” questioning everything and the commitment to see the injustices. “

In 1977, the children of the Habana Libre left the hotel to be relocated to other houses provided by the State.added Public.