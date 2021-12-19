Chiquis Rivera calls his family ‘toxic’ after a new lawsuit between them

The Rivera family is once again going through a difficult time. Since Jenni Rivera died, her children, Chiquis, Jacqie, Michael, Jenicka and Johnny do not seem to get along very well with their uncles, the singer’s brothers, Juan, Rosie and Lupillo.

When the singer passed away, Rosie had to take over her sister’s businesses until Jacqie could take on the responsibility of executor. But it was precisely this that created more conflicts between them, since apparently Jenni’s children are not very satisfied with their aunt’s handling of the money, and even demanded an audit.

Although the results have not been made public, rumors of a possible embezzlement have gained momentum. At this, Rosie burst into tears in a video that her brother Juan posted on YouTube in which he recounted a sad experience.

“I was in a restaurant and ordered. A girl said to a boy ‘look she looks like Jenni’s sister’. And the boy, behind me, said ‘yes, he looks like Rosie, nothing but Rosie is a shoplifter‘”, He expressed in the audiovisual.

In addition, he was very sad to feel that he not only lost his beloved sister’s children, but also other members who are not of his family. “Thank you for those who do believe in me“, Expressed in tears.

Strong message from Chiquis

The controversy seemed to have remained until there but now, Chiquis He reacted on his Instagram profile by sending a strong message in which he called his family “toxic.”

“That they get out of the habit of saying to people: ‘well, but it’s your mom’, ‘I’m still sorry for your dad’, ‘It’s that it’s your brother’, ‘It’s that it’s your blood’, TOXIC is TOXIC, it doesn’t matter if it is your FAMILY or not. You are allowed and have the right to stay away from people who constantly hurt you”Reads the image he posted on his Instagram stories.

It seems that that was not enough for Jenni’s eldest daughter, because hours later she wrote a harsh message again in which she questions the “loyalty” of her family.

“Loyalty is a great trait to have, but TOXIC loyalty is an entirely different story. Know the difference, even when it comes to ‘family’“Wrote the interpreter of” My Problem “.