Chris Noth of ‘Sex and the City’ on the ropes for two accusations of sexual abuse

The premiere on December 9, And Just Like That …, the reboot from the iconic series Sex in New York, has been involved in the controversy after the accusations of sexual assault against Chris Noth. Precisely the actor in charge of charming Mr. Big In this fiction that brings together the friends starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristen Davis, it had become a trend in recent days due to its tragic staging in the first episode, in the same way that Kim Cattrall has made people talk over Samantha’s controversial absence.

While the new season is shocking fans, for the return of the story after 17 years of the last chapter, Chris Noth is on the verge of cancellation from Hollywood that has not been slow to open the umbrella to the actor who gives life to the great love of Carrie Bradshaw.

New York, December 8: Chris Noth at the premiere of HBO Max’s ‘And Just Like That …’ at the Museum of Modern Art on December 8, 2021 in New York (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images)

The Hollywood Reporter has put the 67-year-old actor, known for his television career in series such as Law, The Good Wife Y Sex in New York through an article where two women accuse him of sexually assaulting them in the past. And it is that in the middle of the promotion of And Just Like That … broadcast by HBO Max, two women contacted the aforementioned American magazine to report the alleged rapes under the pseudonic names Zoe and Lily.

Both, who are currently 40 and 31 years old, report having suffered sexual abuse by Chris Noth at different times – and without knowing each other – with a difference of up to 11 years. It’s more, Both contacted the publication on different dates, one in August and the other in October 2021.

Thus, one of the women who worked in the film industry recounted events that allegedly occurred in Los Angeles in 2004. The alleged victim claims that she was anally raped by Chris North when she went to a meeting to return a book that he had lent her at the pool of a building in West Hollywood. After kissing him, something that he pointed out he did in a consensual way, the actor allegedly moved her towards the bed, took off her shorts and bikini bottom and began to sexually assault her.

“It was very painful, I yelled at him to stop and he didn’t, I asked him to at least put on a condom and he laughed at me”, says the woman while adding “I noticed there was blood on his shirt. I got out of there. I went to my friend’s apartment. I went straight in, went to the bathroom, and tried to wipe the blood off my shirt. They wanted to know what happened. I said: I just want to go home “.

“For years I buried him, but seeing him reprise his role in Sex and the City made something inside me wake up”, The woman tells about why she has broken her silence now, assuring that she was 22 years old and had just graduated when the rape allegedly occurred. In fact, the alleged victim emphasizes that a friend took her to the Cedars-Sinai hospital where they put stitches on her and that the police even took a statement from her, although she never revealed the name of her attacker as she was afraid that they would not believe her.

Likewise, a second woman, who worked as a waitress in the VIP area of ​​a New York nightclub in 2015 (although she was a journalist), explains that she was a big fan of the actor and that she never thought that anything would happen between them because of the difference. old given that at that time she was 25 years old and the interpreter 60 years old and was also married to Tara Wilson with whom he has two children, Keats and Orion. The alleged victim assures that after closing the restaurant where they met for dinner, and after having had enough to drink, he invited her to his house because he was nearby, proposing to see the collection of whiskeys he had.

The actor allegedly tried to kiss her several times, while she dodged him. The next thing she remembers is pulling down her pants and standing in front of her, who was sitting, proceeding to force a blow job. “He entered me from behind in a chair. We were in front of a mirror. I was crying in the meantime.”, says the woman who also adds that “I went to the bathroom and put on my skirt. I was feeling awful. Totally raped. All my dreams with that star that I loved for years are gone “. The young woman, always according to her words, left the house in an Uber, and the next day she received a message on the mobile phone from the Hollywood star to make sure that she had not taken the experience badly.

In the face of the cancellation culture hovering over Hollywood, Chris Noth has already been quick to respond to these allegations: “The accusations against me made by people I knew years, even decades ago, are categorically false. These stories could have been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago, it doesn’t always mean no, that’s a line I didn’t cross. The meetings were consensual. It’s hard not to question when these stories came out. I don’t know for sure why they are showing up now, but I do know this: I didn’t attack these women. “. Who has not yet commented on the controversy is his co-star in And Just Like That … Sarah Jessica Parker.

Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Mr. Big (Chris Noth) in ‘And just like that …’ (courtesy of HBO)

However, As a result of this complaint, the sports equipment company Peloton has rushed to withdraw from all its social media channels the ad starring Chris Noth. We talked about the viral commercial that came quickly in the wake of the premiere episode that saw Mr. Big die of a heart attack after exercising on a brand bike.

“Every accusation of sexual assault must be taken seriously”a Peloton spokesperson stated in a statement sent to Entertainment Weekly, noting that “We were not aware of these allegations when we featured Chris Noth in our response to the HBO reboot. As we seek more information, we have stopped promoting this video and archived related social posts.”. But there is more backlash as Ryan Reynolds, whose Maxximum Effort ad agency produced the ad and directed it himself, has also deleted the ad from his accounts.

Likewise, actress Zoe Lister-Jones has been the first to add fuel to the fire, accusing Chris Noth of a sexual predator after stressing that it used to be inappropriate years ago. And it is that the American producer also worked with the Hollywood star in the past and, in statements made in his Instagram account, points out that he witnessed inappropriate behavior of the actor with her and other people.

The actress has shared a reflection, first referring to the script twist of And Just Like That …: “Last week my friend asked me how I felt about Mr. Big’s death on And Just Like That, and I told him, honestly, that I was relieved. He asked me why and I told him it was because he couldn’t separate the actor from the man, and the man is a sexual predator. My friend was alarmed by the choice of my words. And to be honest, me too. I hadn’t thought of this man for so many years and yet there was a virility in my language that came from somewhere deep and buried. “.

Additionally, Zoe Lister-Jones, known for her work on Life in Pieces, has gone back to the past, more than ten years ago, to remember an episode of Law in which she guest-starred and Chris Noth was allegedly drunk on set. “When I was in my 20s, I worked at a club in New York that belonged to Chris Noth and on the few occasions when he did show up, it was always sexually inappropriate with a fellow promoter. That same year he was a guest star on Law & Order and it was his first episode returning as a detective after Sex and the City. He was drunk on set. During my interrogation scene I had beer under the table that I drank from between takes. In one shot he came up to me, sniffed my neck and whispered: You smell good. I said nothing. My friend from the club never said anything. It’s so weird that we do it “, has published Zoe Lister-Jones.

For its part, Los Angeles Police, for the time being, have said they do not intend to open an investigation against Chris Noth. “There is no investigation at this time.”Agent Drake Madison told Deadline Thursday night of the 2004 rape allegation.

Despite this, the truth is that It is not the first time that an actor’s career has collapsed, or at least he is on the ropes, for such a thorny issue. In other words, that new testimonies of sexual assault against the veteran actor in charge of giving life to Mr. Big continue to come to light is not something new that should take the public by surprise.

And is that As a result of the accusations of sexual abuse against the American film producer and executive Harvey Weinstein, the ban on reporting sexual assaults and sexual harassment was opened in the context of the known Me too. In this way, Kevin Spacey was banished from the Hollywood industry after being sparked by controversy after fellow actor Anthony Rapp pointed out that in 1986, when he was still a minor, he had been sexually harassed by the protagonist of House of Cards.

In 2021 the complaints have followed other celluloid stars like the French actor Gérard Depardieu or the interpreter of Suicide Squad Joel Kinnaman. Although perhaps the most notorious case is that of Armie Hammer who was not only accused of sexual abuse with violence but also of cannibalism, being banished from Hollywood.

In summary, The complaint against Chris Noth has spread like wildfire, transcending worldwide and leaving the actor on the brink of cancellation in a Hollywood that no longer trembles, he put to close the door after decades of hidden abuse.

