Club América launches offer for soccer star from Ecuador

The Eagles of America want to take off the flight to the top of the next Tournament of Closing 2022 with the intention of standing as a worthy candidate for the championship of the MX League, but in addition to ratifying the good actions in decisive situations so that what happened in the last campaigns does not happen again. Santiago Solari is defining your project and being approved by the Azulcrema Directive would have decided on an offer to integrate a player from Ecuador.

According to information from the sports journalist, Josh mendoza, the Ecuadorian press assumes that there is interest in Coapa for acquiring the footballer Joao Joshimar Rojas López to cover one of the extremes that caused so much trouble to the America club, Recently. In addition, the sports qualities of the 24-year-old player would have been approved and convinced the Sports Intelligence of the Eagles to make the next move in the winter market.

Under information from the same source, the America club would have already issued its first financial offer to acquire Rojas Lopez, being of $ 2.5 million as a consequence of the young element going through a great moment in his professional career with the Emelec of Ecuador soccer, meaning that the negotiation is serious and almost a fact that it is carried out, despite the fact that the Mexican media have not communicated anything official.

Recent work by Joao Joshimar Rojas López

Joao Joshimar He is 24 years old and works mainly as a left winger, although he has no problem working for any wing, having a good offensive job by getting in this 2021 participate in 32 duels, in which he ended up scoring 11 times and providing 10 assistance with the Emelec, a club that arrived in 2016 from SD Aucas where he debuted in 2015. In addition to also having participation with the Ecuador selection in seven times in the qualifying rounds for the Qatar World Cup 2022, after being in the process of the lower categories.