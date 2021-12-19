Comunicaciones leaves Iztapa on the road and follows Antigua to the semifinals – Prensa Libre

The man of the moment, Juan Luis Anangonó took responsibility and with a broken shot made it 1-0 after a cross from Alexander Larín.

Opening the night with a nice applause from their rivals, the creams headed to victory early in the first half.

After the restart, the sailfish had matching opportunities, though none truly clear.

Thanks to this marker, Communications advanced to the semifinals and if Municipal beat Xelajú, which they define on Sunday, with a 0-1 advantage for the Reds, it would have been a classic in this instance.

This due to article 10 of the regulations of the National League that establishes; “Best ranked vs. lowest ranked” and “second best ranked vs. third best ranked”.

For its part, Antigua GFC advanced first to the semis, leaving Sololá on the road with a 5-1 beating (6-1 on aggregate).

Sundays at second hour also define Malacateco and Santa Lucía. The reigning champion has the lead by the slightest difference.