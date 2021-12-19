Conmebol. Diego Alonso, convinced that Uruguay will be in Qatar 2022

Editorial Mediotiempo

A few days after it was advertised as new coach of the Uruguay national team, Diego Alonso showed his enthusiasm for being in charge of the South American team, which undoubtedly go in the next Qatar World Cup 2022.

Through their social networks, the Uruguayan team shared the first video of their new strategist, in which the former coach of the MX League He spoke about what he expects from his team in the coming months.

“From there, we can start the journey together to the World Cup. I am convinced that this will be the case, without a doubt that we will be at the World Cup and each applause, voice of encouragement and song that we receive from the celestial audience will be multiplied by us knowing that together we will be at the World Cup in Qatar”, Mentioned the DT.

In addition, Diego Alonso He took the opportunity to thank the samples of affection he has received after occupying the place left by the historic Oscar Washington Tabárez, which was in charge of the Charrúa for 15 years.

“I appreciate all the expressions of affection that I have received, it has been exciting. It is an honor for me to be the coach of the national team, without a doubt it is the maximum distinction that a coach can receive, so i am happy and proud”He shared.

Will be until next time Thursday, December 23 that Diego Alonso arrives in Uruguay to report with the South American team, with which he will debut as a strategist January 27th in the duel between Celeste and Paraguay in the Conmebol qualifiers.

How is Uruguay progressing in the Qualifiers?

After 14 games played in the ANDlimiting of the Conmebol heading to Qatar 2022, the Uruguayan team advances in the seventh place in the standings with 16 points. It should be noted that the Charruas are only one unit from Colombia, combined that is in the fourth place on the table.