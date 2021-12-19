Coronavirus cases in New York hit a record high for the second day in a row and the Omicron variant disrupts vacation plans

A woman undergoes a test for COVID-19 in New York, USA, in a file photo. EFE / Justin Lane



Like many New Yorkers, college student Nadia Wilemski has felt the haunting memory of the start of the coronavirus pandemic this week. This 20-year-old, vaccinated and reinforced, queued for two hours in the city to undergo tests on Monday, after exhibiting some of the telltale symptoms of the virus. After learning that she was positive, her plans to travel home for the holidays quickly fell apart.

The musical theater student was exasperated, unable to find a place to isolate herself when her college residence closed for winter break. His mind quickly went back to the beginning of 2020, when he felt that “it was the end of the world.”

“It gives those same vibes,” Wilemski said.

On Saturday, New York State broke a record for the second day in a row with more than 21,900 reported daily cases, a number that had not been seen even during the bleak waves of winter and spring., according to data analyzed by The Washington Post, although the tests were less available in the first days. The rapidly rising numbers have raised concerns that the state’s outbreak could be a sign of what’s to come elsewhere.

In what looked like pandemic deja vu, a steady stream of New York City centers announced that they are closing their doors in anticipation of a worsening wave of coronavirus cases. “Saturday Night Live” will not have a live audience on this weekend’s show and musical guest Charli XCX will not be performing. Meanwhile, the famed Rockettes dance group, which had just returned to the stage, suspended the remaining shows of “Christmas Spectacular” due to the “mounting challenges of the pandemic.”

Several New York restaurants and theaters dependent on December’s big sales have also temporarily closed in recent days. Broadway shows, including the blockbuster “Hamilton” and “Tina,” about the life of Tina Turner, canceled their performances this week.. On a smaller scale, friends and families are canceling their Christmas gatherings.

New York was the first center of the pandemic in the United States, and the latest rebound for some brought back memories of March 2020, although hospitalizations and deaths remain well below what they were in previous peaks. However, the rebound is already upsetting the cautious return to normalcy that some New Yorkers had begun to embrace.

“Everyone is quite shocked,” said Zeba Warsi, a Columbia University student who was trying to get tested on Saturday, after she suffered from COVID-19 symptoms after exposure to someone who tested positive. “We didn’t see it coming.”

“This has been a bit of a rude awakening,” said Alexandra Brodsky, a Brooklyn-based attorney who gave up her first vacation after the pandemic after testing positive.

Nevertheless, the latest wave of infections is very different from the wave of early 2020, given the arsenal of tools to fight the virus, including vaccines and boostersexperts say.

Row at a COVID-19 testing site in Times Square, New York, United States, December 17, 2021 (REUTERS / Carlo Allegri)

“Last year in March, we were petrified,” recalls Mangala Narasimhan, director of critical care services for Northwell Health, which has 22 hospitals across the state. “We didn’t know if the N95s were going to work. We didn’t even know where to put the patients we had. We didn’t have space ”.

Now, Northwell, which has about 400 seropositive patients in its hospitals, that is, approximately half of those admitted last year around this time, has therapies such as monoclonal antibodies. Patients who get vaccinated also stay for shorter periods, Narasimhan said. The hospital system, which has not suspended its elective surgeries, is encouraging people with health problems unrelated to the virus to seek medical help if they need it.

“It’s less scary,” Narasimhan said. “It’s just annoying that we keep dealing with this and annoying that people aren’t doing the right things so that we’re not in this situation.”

Across the state, infections and hospitalizations are increasing at a higher rate among the unvaccinated compared to those who are immunized, according to data from the New York Department of Health at the end of November. That was also the case in Northwell, where Narasimhan said that hospital system patients with COVID-19 predominantly came from areas with lower vaccination rates, such as Staten Island.

The rise in coronavirus numbers is a reminder that “the pandemic is not over yet,” said New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, who this week reinstated the requirement to wear masks in enclosed spaces. However, he added, the state, which has fully vaccinated more than 70% of its residents, is better positioned than it was 21 months ago.

“We have the necessary tools to fight this virus,” he said.

The latest variant has only added to a winter surge in New York City in which the delta variant had increased the cases after a certain summer respite.

Celine Gounder, an epidemiologist and infectious disease specialist from New York who also advised President Joe Biden’s transition team, said last-minute infections will continue to occur, but vaccines continue to do their job so that most cases are less serious.

“If all you have is basically a common cold with covirus because you are vaccinated and fortified, that is a victory, “said Gounder.

People who are vaccinated and boosted can still do their part to mitigate transmission, especially in the wave of omicorrientes, he said, adding that New Yorkers should continue to wear masks, gather in well-ventilated spaces and get tested before spending time with friends and family this holiday season.

Across much of the United States and elsewhere, signs have multiplied that Omicron is rising. In countries with community transmission, the new variant was spreading faster than the delta, with the number of infections doubling in 1½ to 3 days, the World Health Organization said on Saturday. Ómicron is spreading rapidly in countries with high levels of immunity in the population, but it remains unclear whether it evades immunity, is more communicable or both, the health agency said, and the clinical severity or the vaccine efficacy.

Given the new variant and the resumption of face-to-face activities, public health officials have anticipated a higher demand for tests. But the country has struggled with the provision of tests, a problem that stifled mitigation early in the pandemic.

New York City, which announced this week that it would distribute 500,000 home tests and expand testing centers, has seen residents queuing for hours to get tested. Stores have reported that rapid antigen tests, the quick-result tests that are sold without a prescription, have been out of stock.

Warsi, a journalist who reported on the pandemic from India before arriving in New York in the fall to attend Columbia University, said she went out to dinner with a small group of friends on Tuesday. They were all vaccinated, he said, and since it was cold, they ate inside.

You still cannot get the booster shot; in India, he said, authorities increased the time between the first two doses, meaning he didn’t get the second vaccine until the fall. A few days after dinner, he had a fever and a sore throat.

On Saturday, he was considering which test center might offer the shortest wait time. A friend, she said, waited more than two hours outside to get tested. There were no take-home kits left in local pharmacies. And he gave up calling the city’s covid-19 hotline after being on hold for 36 minutes.

“The symptoms are quite mild,” Warsi said. “But it’s the anxiety of not being able to access healthcare in a city like New York.”

(c) 2021, The Washington Post – Ellen Francis, Meryl Kornfield

