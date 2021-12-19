Cristian Castro regrets not being the best father to his children

Even if Cristian castro He has maintained a close relationship with the daughter he had with the Colombian Paola Eraso, recently he confessed that his happiness is incomplete because misses his older children too much, product of his marriage with Valeria Liberman.

The singer was recently caught on arrival at the Monterrey airport, where he spoke about the distance that exists between them and the reasons you have stayed away: “There is a pandemic and although we are taking care of ourselves, I travel and prefer to have a distance so as not to bring anything home, communication is by zoom.”

He also recognized that he has not been a great father, this is why he would have promised himself not to follow the patternn who lived next to his dad, Manuel ‘Loco Valdes‘: “I was not the father, I thought I was going to be, when I grew up I promised myself that I would be a better father than perhaps my father, but what do you think? I didn’t succeed”.

Regarding his two older children, ‘El gallito feliz’ said that they are already in full adolescence and the only thing he hopes is that his daughter still does not make him father-in-law: “There they go, my boy is 14 and I’m very proud. (My daughter) is 16, I hope she doesn’t have a boyfriend “, ended.

It should be noted that before he arrived, some fans were already waiting for him, who brought him a cake and some gifts to celebrate his birthday.

