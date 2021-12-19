Cristina Eustace’s little message to Alicia Machado: ‘Comadre is over, relax’

Just when Alicia Machado announces to her fans that she will keep her life on the sidelines of social networks, her name is on the lips of others again. And it is that after the Venezuelan blocked Cristina Eustace, the latter did not remain silent and sent her a “little message.”

The singer took advantage of the space in the program ‘Suelta La Sopa’ and wanted to make things very clear: “Calm down, relax! When she decides that the game is over, I will gladly be at your service, because I really appreciate her “, Eustace said.

Even after the reality show ended, the names of this pair were heard again due to apparent quarrels while filming the show’s season. Despite the fact that many times the members of the famous house said that what happened there, it would stay in that place, it seems that there were some problems that transcended..

It is not a secret that ‘La Machado’ has her blocked from their networks, and many speculate that the reason was the “double game” that Cristina would have had inside the house. However, the singer defended herself and was very direct: “I have already received that type of bullying, I am not surprised, I know that the fans are passionate about their artist and the truth is what father, because mine too.”

She also added that for her, more than someone from two sides, she was a mediator. “It does not mean that I had to be on one side or the other, how old are we, five? I come to what I come, which is to sing and to get to work ”, added.

Alicia Machado has shown that she is in the best moment of her life, but it seems that Cristina thinks the opposite, since she sent her to relax a bit. “Comadre, it’s over, relax, what you said I said too.”

The artist, who gave these statements before starting a concert, revealed that she has even received death threats from a man, as well as strong insults for her and her son.

Did Alicia Machado make the cross to “her friend” Cristina?

After being the winner of ‘La Casa de los Famosos’, Alicia Machado could not contain herself and confessed to her fans that she took a hard blow from what she considered her friend, referring to Cristina, after seeing her speaking pests about her.

And it is that Alicia remembered that moment in which they had a confrontation on the walkways of the mansion, and after leaving the house she found out everything the singer said behind her back. “I see her with the Bible and I don’t know that much and then in the kitchen with Kelvin, with Christian saying, I can’t stand it, I hate it.”