Cruz Azul would have his second signing for the Clausura insured

The winter transfer market continues with high competition among the main Mexican clubs, who want to star in the next Clausura 2022 Tournament. On that road you will find Blue Cross, who after obtaining the ninth and the setback in the Apertura 2021 wants to fight again for the Mexican soccer title.

After ensuring the first incorporation with the arrival of Christian Tabó, from Puebla with a three-year contract, now The Machine would be close to closing its second new face. It would be a central defender, a position that was urgent for the ‘renewal’ of Juan Reynoso’s staff in that sector.

Considering the Alexis Peña and Josué Aguilar departures, plus 34 years of Julio César Domínguez and Pablo Aguilar, with one year and six months of bond remaining respectively, the Noria team aimed all its cannons at that area of ​​the squad and seems to have achieved its mission: according to Mediotiempo, Unai Bilbao would be about to stamp his signature.

Wanted for several championships, the 27-year-old Spaniard would join Cruz Azul with a minimum three-year contract, this with the aim of preventing the incorporations from leaking in the future without leaving a single penny. With the arrival of the element of Athletic of San Luis, the budget for future searches would be significantly reduced.

Unai Bilbao’s numbers

Since his arrival in Mexican lands, Unai Bilbao surprised locals and strangers by his aerial play capacity in both areas. With the Potosino team he achieved two titles of Ascenso MX (Closing 2018 and Opening 2019), in addition to a Promotion Champion (2019). Considering its two stages in San Luis plus Necaxa, it totals 112 matches played and seven goals.